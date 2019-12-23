What Needs to Happen for Lions to Draft Number No. 2?

Something went right for the Lions organization Sunday. No, nothing on the field warrants positivity at the moment.

By losing and teams above them in the draft order -- the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants -- winning Sunday, the Lions moved up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

The good news is that Detroit will draft no worse than fifth this year.

Dropping in the draft could happen if the Lions were to actually defeat Green Bay next week, which is extremely unlikely.

How can the Lions move up?

In order for the Lions to move up yet again to the number two spot, the Washington Redskins would have to upset the Dallas Cowboys and the Lions would have to also lose to Green Bay at Ford Field.

2020 NFL Draft Order

1. Cincinatti, 1-14

2. Washington, 3-12

3. Detroit, 3-11-1

4. NYG, 4-11

5. Miami, 4-11

6. Jacksonville, 5-10

7. LAC, 5-10

8. Carolina, 5-10

9. Arizona, 5-9-1

10. NYJ, 6-9

