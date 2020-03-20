What Role Will LB Jamie Collins Play in the Lions' Defense?

The Lions recently signed former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins.

Collins, 30, has plenty of ties with Lions head coach Matt Patricia. Patricia was the defensive coordinator for Collins while in New England from 2013-2016.

Now, in the hybrid scheme that Patricia utilizes, there is some uncertainty right now as to where Collins will mostly line up.

Is he a SAM, MIKE or JACK backer? The simple answer is he can be all three.

Collins has that type of versatility.

However, with JACK backer Devon Kennard out of the fold and all three of the Lions' top off-ball linebackers back from a season ago, it will be interesting what exactly the Lions have in mind for Collins.

First off, with Collins being listed at 255 pounds, he has the size to be an edge rusher.

But, that's not where he has lined up the most when in a Patricia-style defense.

Let's take a look at Collins' alignments in the years he played with the Patriots.

2013

D-line: 111 snaps

Box: 272 snaps

2014

D-line: 78 snaps

Box: 958 snaps

2015

D-line: 127 snaps

Box: 683 snaps

2016 (with Patriots only)

D-line: 53 snaps

Box: 357 snaps

2019

D-line: 337 snaps

Box: 439 snaps

What jumps out the most is that he was predominantly an off-ball "box" linebacker when he last played under Patricia.

Last year with the Patriots, he still played more off-ball linebacker, but saw quite the increase in snaps along the defensive line when compared to past seasons.

The one thing that the Lions want in a linebacker is the ability to both play on the edge and as a more traditional linebacker.

Christian Jones and Jahlani Tavai lined up on the D-line occasionally last year.

But, it was Kennard that took a large majority of the snaps in the JACK-backer EDGE role.

In fact, 885 of Kennard's snaps came on the line, while only 28 took place in the box.

Kennard's sack production was a byproduct of volume -- which is likely why the Lions were inclined to look elsewhere.

Perhaps an underlying reason was also due to the fact that Kennard really didn't provide a ton of positional versatility.

Now, if you include Jarrad Davis' blitzing ability, along with Collins, Jones and Tavai, they have four big-bodied players that can line up in just about every one of the linebacker positions -- whether it be on the edge or in the box.

Bill Belichick has been known to pressure the quarterback through stunts and blitzes with his linebackers from all different alignments -- something Patricia could work on.

The Patriots' linebackers are always near the top of the league in terms of pass-rushing attempts. It's a great way to disguise pressure and to keep opposing quarterbacks on their toes.

Who knows, maybe the Lions will -- and they probably should -- add another EDGE rusher to help their anemic pass rush.

However, at this point, adding Collins and subtracting Kennard make their linebackers much more interchangeable when it comes to their pre-snap alignment.

