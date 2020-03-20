Darius Slay Described as "Major Cancer" in 2019

More details have emerged regarding what caused the rift between Darius Slay and Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Speaking to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Slay explained:

"He told me in front of the whole team, in the team meeting room, showed clips of me in practice getting a ball caught on me or so in practice," Slay said. "I posted a picture (of a wide receiver on Instagram), and he told me, stop sucking this man’s private. So I’m like, 'Whoa.' I’m like, 'Hold up.' Where I’m from, that don’t fly. Cause I wouldn’t say that to him. I wouldn’t say to him to stop you know what to Bill Belichick. I wouldn’t do that. That’s just not me as a man. That’s disrespectful to me and so from there on it was done with."

As a result of the incident, Slay expressed he nearly blacked out and was uncertain what would have happened had safety Glover Quin not been sitting beside him.

The relationship between Slay and Patricia never recovered from the 2018 incident, and now Slay is headed to Philadelphia to reunite with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

A Lions source informed the Free Press that he considered Slay "a major cancer" throughout the 2019 season.

According to the Free Press report, Slay would attend meetings and not pay any attention. Then he would proceed to go into the locker room and tell other players, "how the coaches are full of s**t."

Needless to say, Slay and Patricia won't be exchanging messages anytime soon.

