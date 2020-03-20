AllLions
Lions Praised and Criticized for Free Agency Approach

John Maakaron

With the current Lions regime moving on from one of the league's best cornerbacks, their approach to building the roster is being scrutinized heavily. 

General manager Bob Quinn and Co. are obviously seeking certain types of players to create their version of a no-nonsense, business-oriented and devoid of personality football team. 

By targeting several former New England Patriots this offseason, it is clear Detroit is valuing culture over talent. 

Is this the ideal approach for a team coming off of a three-win season?

ESPN analyst Kevin Seifert was critical of Detroit's approach -- categorizing Detroit as a loser in free agency because of their reliance on Patriots players.

"This isn’t so much a comment on the players themselves, but on the cockeyed and still unproven idea that there is some kind of magic sauce that comes with someone who has been in the Patriots’ program.

Why can’t we just acknowledge that Patriots coach Bill Belichick has built a unique set of circumstances that routinely maximizes players in ways that aren’t likely to be replicated elsewhere? As a matter of team-building, giving an edge to people with a Patriots connection probably could cloud out more qualified candidates. Just stop it!”

Meanwhile, Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press recently wrote that the Lions "hit the mark in NFL free agency."

Monarrez added, "Many of the players the Lions have added fit their need and their culture-building goal." 

The player grades given in the report were mostly favorable.

Do you agree or disagree with Detroit's strategy this free agency period?

