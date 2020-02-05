3 Wide Receivers Lions Could Target in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions have their top two wideouts for 2020, but not much depth behind Pro Bowler Kenny Golladay or Marvin Jones.

Slot receiver Danny Amendola is scheduled to be a free agent, which could leave a large hole in the slot if they part ways.

Another player on a one-year contract, Jermain Kearse, sustained a leg injury on the opening drive of preseason and ended up on the injured reserve as a result. Outside of those four aforementioned receivers, the Lions are left with younger and mostly unproven players.

Don't expect general manager Bob Quinn to spend much at the position with Golladay in line for a pricey extension.

It would make sense for Quinn to see if Amendola or Kearse would like to return at a reasonable price. Quinn liked both players enough to sign them only a year ago. As long as age and/or injuries haven't caught up with them, they should still fit the bill. If the Lions want to look at the free agent market to fill the void, here are three players they might consider.

Nelson Agholor

Agholor has taken some heat for his drops and hot/cold streaks over the course of his career.

Just for comparison, the 2015 first-round pick still had a better drop percentage than Amendola (7.5 percent) and the same percentage (7.1 percent) as Golladay in 2019.

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Agholor played the third-most slot snaps in the NFL during the Eagles 2017 Super Bowl season -- including three critical first-down catches on the Eagles game-winning drive.

Despite the poor play at times, he still has shown flashes. Maybe a change of scenery could do him some good. Given Agholor's ups and downs in his five-year career, the Lions won't have to break the bank for his services.

Cody Latimer

Latimer is another former highly regarded draft prospect that hasn't been able to put it all together.

The seventh-year pro isn't a very good option in the slot, but he would be a nice backup on the outside.

Standing at 6-foot-2, he has the ability to win in similar ways to Golladay and Jones -- strong hands and body control.

© Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

More importantly for a reserve wideout, he provides special teams value. He has experience returning kicks as well as covering punts and kickoffs.

Overall, he is a plus backup that won't move the needle as a full-time starter, but he doesn't have to be.

Chester Rogers

Rogers has been tops in the NFL over the last two years for highest percentage of snaps coming out of the slot.

Quicker than fast, Roger's is a traditional slot receiver who runs crisp routes.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Important to note, his production greatly decreased after Andrew Luck retired. Also, he has his struggles with drops over his career as well.

Rogers will be a low-cost option who has shown he can at least be serviceable with a good quarterback.

It also doesn't appear the Colts are overly eager to bring Rogers back.

You get what you pay for, and Bob Quinn isn't afraid to go bargain bin shopping in hopes of finding value on the cheap.

