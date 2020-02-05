Are the Detroit Lions the Worst Team in NFL?

With Kansas City earning their first Lombardi trophy in fifty years, the rest of the league now goes back to work in order to try and reach the Chiefs level of success.

Several media outlets have released season-ending power rankings and as expected, things are not looking positive for the Detroit Lions.

In the latest power ranking released by NFL.com, writer Dan Hanzus ranked the Detroit Lions 32nd in the league.

Not what the Lions organization was hoping for two years into Matt Patricia's tenure.

Hanzus writes, “The Lions’ defense was a mess in 2019. Couldn’t tackle. Couldn’t get to the quarterback. Couldn’t cover. Couldn’t make a stop. None of this was a good look for defensive-minded head coach Matt Patricia, but Detroit brass opted to go the route of preserving continuity rather than making a change in the big chair. So now what?”

The organization has spent the last few weeks reviewing what went wrong in 2019 in order to begin the process of moving forward.

General manager Bob Quinn expressed that the organization wanted to take some time off immediately following the season to let emotions simmer down before beginning their offseason evaluations.

Also, at this point Quinn and Co. are working to create their draft board and identifying free agent targets and needs.

This offseason will be imperative for Detroit to make correct decisions in the draft and in free agency.

Otherwise, Detroit will be simply unable to raise their profile and they will remain among the worst ranked teams in the league in these power rankings.

Do you think that Detroit is the worst team in the league?

Vote and comment below and let us know what you think.

To Vote

Related

3 Free Agent Wide Receivers Lions Could Target in Free Agency

NFL Network's Dave Dameshek Has Heard Stafford Could Be Traded

Lions Post Super Bowl Power Ranking