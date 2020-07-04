Would Tight End David Njoku Be a Fit in Detroit?

Fourth-year tight end David Njoku wants out of Cleveland, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Could he be a fit in Motown?

It's an intriguing option for the Lions, if they want to place a heavy emphasis on running two tight-end sets in 2020.

Second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson and Njoku could form a dynamic duo for years to come.

Remember, the Patriots, a franchise Detroit head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn are extremely fond of from their respective tenures in New England, executed the dual tight-end set to perfection with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez at the beginning of the last decade.

I'm not trying to suggest that "Hock" and Njoku would be as dynamic of a duo as "Gronk" and Hernandez were. But, it's still something to consider how good they would be complementing each other, with the two of them both being former first-round draft picks.

Before we go any further, though, Detroit already has a decent chunk of money invested in a No. 2 TE.

Veteran Jesse James, who hugely underachieved in his first year in Motown in 2019, is due for a salary-cap hit of $5.279 million this upcoming season.

And that cap hit only continues to grow in subsequent seasons until his contract runs out after the 2023 campaign.

Another factor to consider is Njoku's past production in Cleveland. It's not like he's lit the world on fire the last three seasons.

And in 2019, he only played in four games due to a broken wrist, and hauled in a lone touchdown and 41 yards.

He'll only be 24 once the season kicks off in September, and there's no doubt that he could benefit from a change of scenery.

However, I don't envision it happening for him in the Motor City.

