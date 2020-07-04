When the Detroit Lions decided to part ways with longtime cornerback Darius Slay, the pressure immediately was going to fall on fellow veteran corner Desmond Trufant.

The longtime Atlanta Falcon agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with Detroit back in March, with base salaries of $4.5 million and $9.5 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The veteran cornerback turns 30 September 10, and will be embarking on a "prove-it" 2020 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus.

Trufant was among 15 NFL players listed in a recent report naming players with points to prove this season.

As Sam Monson explains,

"At the start of his career, Desmond Trufant looked like the next great cornerback in the NFL, but injuries and decline in play have ended that talk. The former 2013 first-round pick now heads to Detroit hoping to prove he can step into the role vacated by Darius Slay and at least not be a downgrade for the Lions. Over the first two seasons of his career, Trufant earned a both years but hasn’t surpassed that mark since. Over his past two healthy seasons, Trufant notched 24 pass breakups but was also beaten for a passer rating of over 100.0 and saw more than 60% of the passes thrown his way go for completions. Trufant still has the ability to be a No. 1 corner, but he now finds himself under pressure to prove it."

Detroit is hoping the pairing of Trufant with rookie Jeff Okudah and nickel cornerback Justin Coleman will give the secondary an opportunity to improve upon its dismal 2019 performance.

Related

Why Matthew Stafford Has Been Underappreciated?

All Lions Mailbag: Will a Quarterback Be Drafted by Detroit in 2021?

Matthew Stafford's Fourth Child Is a Baby Girl

All Lions: Should You Bet on the Lions in 2020?

Detroit Lions Deliver Message to Season Ticket Holders