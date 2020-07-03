AllLions
Matthew Stafford's Fourth Child Is a Baby Girl

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is a father for the fourth time.

Back in February, the couple announced the expansion of their family. 

"Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos,'' Kelly Stafford wrote on social media. "Not pictured: our middle baby girl, Huntie. Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp). We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted!" 

Stafford's wife Kelly posted on Instagram Friday stating the couple’s fourth child, named Tyler Hall Stafford, was born at St. Joseph Mercy at the end of last month.

The family is back at home safely after spending one week in the NICU at the delivering hospital.

Stafford's fourth daughter was born full term, but “her lungs needed some help," according to Kelly's post.

In April of 2016, Matthew and Kelly welcomed twin daughters Chandler and Sawyer into the world. 

In August of 2018, the Stafford's welcomes their third child, Hunter Hope Stafford, who weighed in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces when she was born.

Earlier in May of this year, Stafford's Bloomfield Twp. home was placed officially on the market.

The asking price: $6.5 million.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "The Staffords bought the five-bedroom house in 2013, and did a major renovation and addition in 2016. The 12,295-square foot house, including its finished lower level, officially hit the market." 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Congrats to Stafford! 4 girls
Players curse

