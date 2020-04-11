AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Nittany Lions' Yetur Gross-Matos Could Help Lions' Ailing Pass Rush

Vito Chirco

Could a Lion in college become a Lion in the pros?

It would technically be the case if Detroit selected defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos in this April's NFL Draft.

Remember, he spent his collegiate career playing for the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

During his time in Happy Valley, the EDGE rusher had a knack for getting to the quarterback on a consistent basis.

He finished with eight and 9.5 sacks in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and also recorded at least 15 tackles for loss in back-to-back seasons (20 in '18 and 15 in '19).

He leaves Penn State tied for 10th all-time in career sacks (19) and 11th all-time in career tackles for loss (37).

The 6-foot-5, 264-pound man carries with him a high-end motor and long arms that help him beat offensive linemen with first contact.

As The Draft Network's Joe Marino writes,

"While he is still developing his processing skills, Gross-Matos has every quality needed to become a dynamic pass rusher and run defender at the next level. His blend of burst, length, size, power and fluidity is impressive and his deployment of his traits leads to disruptive moments on tape. Gross-Matos may not be an immediate impact guy, but he should develop steadily across Year One while his Year Two/Three ceiling is exciting."

He would definitely aid Detroit's subpar pass rush from a year ago.

And he could be a target of Lions general manager Bob Quinn in the second round with the No. 35 overall selection.

Related 

Why CB Amani Oruwariye Will Be Vital to Lions' Secondary in 2020

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions' Strict Regime Doesn't Work

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions Strict Regime Doesn't Work

Ex-Lions explain why the Lions regime simply didn't work for them and why it cost the Lions victories

John Maakaron

by

JoebcapD

4 Positives for Lions' Defense Headed into 2020

Our Vito Chirco provides four positives for the Detroit Lions' defense headed into 2020

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jalen Rose Says 'Tua's a Guy that Can Bring Us a Parade'

Jalen Rose makes the case for the Detroit Lions to draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

Ramseyd

Why CB Amani Oruwariye Will Be Vital to Lions' Secondary in 2020

In his debut piece for SI All Lions, Dakota Brecht opines on why cornerback Amani Oruwariye will be vital to the Detroit Lions' secondary in 2020

Dakota Brecht

4 Players Lions Should Sign from XFL

These four ex-XFL players would help the Detroit Lions if acquired

John Maakaron

Lions Draft Matthew Stafford's Replacement in Dr. Roto's SI Mock Draft

Fantasy expert Dr. Roto has the Lions trading down with the Miami Dolphins

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

All Lions: Where Does Matthew Stafford Rank among Best Quarterbacks in NFL Today?

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the best Detroit Lions pieces from the around the web in this Friday edition of "All Lions"

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Better Fit: DE A.J. Epenesa or DE Marlon Davidson?

Which defensive end would fit better in Detroit's defensive scheme?

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Why Trey Flowers Must Step Up in 2020

Download and listen to the latest SI LionsMaven Podcast

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Trent Dilfer Says Tagovailoa Throws Better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino

Former Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer heaps massive praise on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1