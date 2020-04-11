Nittany Lions' Yetur Gross-Matos Could Help Lions' Ailing Pass Rush

Could a Lion in college become a Lion in the pros?

It would technically be the case if Detroit selected defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos in this April's NFL Draft.

Remember, he spent his collegiate career playing for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

During his time in Happy Valley, the EDGE rusher had a knack for getting to the quarterback on a consistent basis.

He finished with eight and 9.5 sacks in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and also recorded at least 15 tackles for loss in back-to-back seasons (20 in '18 and 15 in '19).

He leaves Penn State tied for 10th all-time in career sacks (19) and 11th all-time in career tackles for loss (37).

The 6-foot-5, 264-pound man carries with him a high-end motor and long arms that help him beat offensive linemen with first contact.

As The Draft Network's Joe Marino writes,

"While he is still developing his processing skills, Gross-Matos has every quality needed to become a dynamic pass rusher and run defender at the next level. His blend of burst, length, size, power and fluidity is impressive and his deployment of his traits leads to disruptive moments on tape. Gross-Matos may not be an immediate impact guy, but he should develop steadily across Year One while his Year Two/Three ceiling is exciting."

He would definitely aid Detroit's subpar pass rush from a year ago.

And he could be a target of Lions general manager Bob Quinn in the second round with the No. 35 overall selection.

