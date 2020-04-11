Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions Strict Regime Doesn't Work

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs remain close friends, and on Friday evening the duo shared many of their grievances with the Detroit Lions during a lengthy Instagram Live conversation.

Both highlighted a well-documented incident that occurred during Matt Patricia's first season when the rookie head coach decided to hold a practice in the snow.

The issue many players had was the team was set to play their next four games indoors.

Both Diggs and Slay expressed extreme frustration with having to practice outdoors, given the increased likelihood of injury based on the icy field conditions.

Slay openly wondered why that decision was made, especially since the team has an indoor practice facility at Allen Park.

Diggs had a telling comment regarding the end of the season finale in 2018. The Packers fell behind quickly, lost Aaron Rodgers to a concussion, and the Lions defeated the Packers 31-0 at Lambeau Field to close the 2018 season.

By the end of that season, Diggs expressed he and many players on the team were simply fed up. That week, players were talking about boycotting meetings and many simply decided to have fun in the locker room by blasting music and not taking things as seriously.

Diggs noted the result, a 31-0 victory, told him that every week should be like that.

But in Detroit under Matt Patricia, that simply is not the case. Diggs explained that when he was traded to Seattle, several NFL players reached out to him to express their happiness for him no longer being in Detroit.

What did Diggs do when he found out he was traded?

"I was jumping up and down. I'll go be happy. That sh't wasn't for me," Diggs told Slay.

Slay provided more insights into how mad he actually was Diggs was traded without his knowledge. He came to the practice facility and basically did not talk to many of the coaches.

Former defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni approached Slay and discussed with the disgruntled cornerback how important it was for him to display a positive attitude while at practice.

But Slay was simply not having it. He indicated for the next two weeks, he did not even speak to Pasqualoni and he expressed as long as he did his job, he would continue to be distant.

"I just told you what it is," Slay explained to Diggs what he said to Pasqualoni when discussing how angry he was and how he reacted after discovering the news of the trade.

Despite their grievances, both thanked owner Martha Ford and expressed their love of both Detroit and the fans of the Lions.

Highlights of the Instagram Live chat

- Cam Newton got under the skin of Quandre Diggs when he uttered, "That's all you got little boy," following a nice play.

- Darius Slay expressed praise for emerging wide receiver Kenny Golladay. "When he polishes up his routes, he will be a dog."

- Both Slay and Diggs were highly complimentary of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

- Calvin Johnson hurt Slay's confidence early in his career based on the sheer number of times Johnson burned Slay in practice.

- Slay expressed Lions running back Kerryon Johnson simply doesn't care about maintaining his hair or hairstyle.

- Early in Slay's career, he was scared of running backs Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson, Jonathan Stewart and Steven Jackson.

- Diggs credited veteran Glover Quin for saving the duo from reacting more strongly towards things said by Lions coaches.

