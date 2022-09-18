Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Make NFL History against Commanders
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has the opportunity to make NFL history with another solid performance against the Washington Commanders.
The second-year wideout has been a stellar and reliable option for quarterback Jared Goff, since the second half of the 2021 season and into the 2022 season.
The 2021 fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall) already has tied a unique record, as he has five consecutive games with eight-plus receptions and a touchdown -- matching T.J. Houshmandzadeh's record that was set in 2007.
If he is able to secure a touchdown and eight or more receptions, he will hold the record alone. And, he would be the first player in NFL history to achieve such a feat.
In fact, only four players in NFL history have four consecutive games with eight-plus receptions and a touchdown, putting St. Brown in rare company.
On Sunday, he can also tie an NFL record. With eight receptions, St. Brown will tie star wideouts Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown for the most consecutive games (8) with eight or more receptions.
Goff noted this week that the offense had skill position players at every position, which can allow the offense to showcase everything that gives the team a chance to succeed.
“I think we’ve got good players at every position," said Goff. "That’s kind of how we felt coming out of this offseason, is that there wasn’t really a hole anywhere or an area of concern on our offense. And, we can let it all hang out.”
