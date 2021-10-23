    • October 23, 2021
    Emotional Reaction of Chris Spielman to Special Honor Is Going Viral

    Chris Spielman will become the 19th member of the "Pride of the Lions" Ring of Honor.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions surprised Chris Spielman when he was informed he was going to be the 19th inductee of the "Pride of the Lions" Ring of Honor. 

    Spielman, a former Lions linebacker who currently serves as a special assistant in the team's front office, was reading his own accomplishments from a teleprompter when he finally realized that he had been tricked. 

    During halftime of the Lions' October 31st game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Spielman will be honored in front of the home crowd at Ford Field

    "The Detroit Lions could not be prouder of Chris Spielman's accomplishments on the field and in the community. He was pivotal to the success the team enjoyed during his time as a player and his induction into the Pride of the Lions cements his place in our history," team president Rod Wood said in a statement. "We are thrilled Chris has rejoined the organization as a key member to build the future and we are proud to present him with the highest individual honor we can give to a Lions Legend."

    The all-time Lions leader in tackles was visibly moved by the honor, and wiped away tears before hugging Wood and principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp, who finished narrating his announcement in a tear-jerking video released online. 

    The video has been viewed by nearly 2 million people across various social media platforms.

    "Anytime you are recognized for an individual award, as a part of a team-oriented pursuit, your immediate thoughts go to your family, teammates, coaches and all of the people in the organization. My time as a player was defined by these great relationships I forged, and I realize that they are the biggest reason for any success I may have had. It truly was an honor to represent Lions fans around the world, the city of Detroit and every Lions player past, present and future for eight great seasons," Spielman said. "I was and always will be a part of One Pride."

