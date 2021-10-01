For Calvin Johnson, Fans Booing Sheila Ford Hamp Was 'Uncomfortable'

Calvin Johnson addresses fans booing Sheila Ford Hamp at his Hall of Fame ring ceremony last week at Ford Field.

The atmosphere was supposed to be celebratory at Ford Field last weekend during halftime of the Detroit Lions game against the Baltimore Ravens.

New Pro Football Hame of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson was set to receive his ring and be honored by the loyal fans he played in front of for his entire career.

Instead, it turned into a referendum of ownership, as fans booed principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp all throughout her introductory speech.

“Calvin,” Hamp said while the crowd continued to boo loudly, “witnessing your amazing career was an honor and a privilege, and my family and I want to thank you for all you’ve done for the Detroit Lions and the many memories you’ve given our fans.”

Johnson attempted to quell the anger of the fans, but the damage was already done. The tension was palpable, and fans let it be known they were not happy the organization decided to take back a portion of a signing bonus from one of their star players upon his retirement.

"It was uncomfortable. That was obvious," Johnson told Brad Galli of WXYZ-TV Friday evening prior to his induction into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. "You don't want that to happen. Just thankful for the fans and their reaction for myself and for my family."

