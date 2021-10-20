Ex-Lions RB Joique Bell Livid at Jared Goff: 'That's Not a Detroit Quarterback'

The subpar performance of quarterback Jared Goff against the Cincinnati Bengals raised several eyebrows.

Goff and the Lions' offense struggled to gain any sort of rhythm and were plagued by mistakes, missed assignments, missing open receivers and penalties.

As a result, Detroit went on to be defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-11, to fall to 0-6 on the season.

Head coach Dan Campbell attempted to explain what were factors that impeded the offense from having success over the weekend.

"I think that some of it certainly deals with some of the players. They’re the ones who have it. I think it’s also we can do a better job of coaching it and coaching the details of it and helping them," he said. "I think we can do better by the way we do crop it. If that’s what we have to do and we have to crop it even more, we’ll crop it even more. But, I think everybody’s got a hand in it and they need to be held accountable, but so do we. At the end of the day, these are our guys and we have to help them and we have to help them have success.”

Like many supporters, ex-Lions running back Joique Bell was livid at the performance he observed from Detroit's new signal-caller.

On Tuesday's "Big D Energy" on Woodward Sports Network, Bell did not hold back on his criticism of the 27-year-old quarterback.

"That's not Detroit football. That's not a Detroit quarterback. Stafford would have stayed in there, took the hit and got the pass off. Got the first down and we would have had a fighting chance," Bell said.

Bell added, "We have a quarterback doing those type of things and gives the defense no confidence. No confidence at all. So moving forward, I am not going to play as hard. When you go look at a team like Tampa Bay, where there defense is playing beyond their means, because they have a quarterback that's always going to have them in a position to win the game."

Goff and the offense will have their next opportunity to try and repair what ailed them on the road against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.