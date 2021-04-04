New Jeff Okudah No. 23 Jersey Available To Purchase

During his rookie campaign with the Detroit Lions, cornerback Jeff Okudah wore No. 30.

After signing Jamaal Williams this offseason, it appeared as though the talented defensive back would be changing jersey numbers, as Williams management team has already announced that the ex-Packers running back would retain his old number.

It appears likely the second-year defensive back has chosen his new number.

In the NFL Shop, which is home to officially licensed merchandise, a No. 23 Okudah Lions jersey is currently available to purchase, while his old No. 30 is also available, but at a discounted price.

On the Lions official website, Okudah is still listed as wearing No. 30 officially, but changes could be announced soon.

New rule regarding jersey numbers proposed

On Thursday, the league announced a new batch of rule proposals.

One potential rule change could see a change in player jersey options.

The Kansas City Chiefs proposed a rule change to allow more players to wear single-digit numbers.

Currently, only quarterbacks and kickers are allowed to wear numbers in the single digits.

Under the new proposal, wideouts, tight ends, running backs, defensive backs and linebackers could all be allowed to wear numbers 1-49.

If the new rule is passed, here is what players at certain positions could choose to wear.

Quarterbacks/kickers: 1-19

Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, receivers: 1-49, 80-89

Offensive linemen: 50-79

Defensive linemen: 50-79, 90-99

Linebackers: 1-59, 90-99

More from SI All Lions:

3 Late-Round Wide Receivers Lions Could Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Ranking Lions' 5 Best Second-Year Players

New Lions Front Office: 'Everybody Wants to Be Heard'

Can Jared Goff Take His Game to Next Level in Detroit?

Early Detroit Lions 2021 Projected Win Total Released