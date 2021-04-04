3 Late-Round Wide Receivers Lions Could in 2021 NFL Draft

Read more on three late-round wide receivers the Detroit Lions could target in the 2021 NFL Draft

In several of the latest NFL mock drafts that have been released, the Detroit Lions are targeting a wide receiver with the No. 7 overall pick.

It is understandable why many NFL pundits and analysts believe Detroit will utilize a first-round selection at that position.

This offseason, wideouts Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Jamal Agnew have all left via free agency, and Danny Amendola is not expected to return after spending the past two seasons in Motown.

Even though there is a strong likelihood general manager Brad Holmes and Co. do select a wideout early in the draft, the position is filled with talented players Detroit could select in later rounds.

Here are three wide receivers the Lions could target in the later rounds of the NFL Draft:

Jaelon Darden, North Texas

It is believed that the team that selects Darden will be gaining a player with plenty of upside.

He secured 19 touchdowns in 2020 for North Texas and many draft analysts have described him as a perfect, modern slot weapon with dangerous explosiveness.

Darden has lightning speed and Detroit's offense could find ways to move him all over to gain an advantage over many team's defensive backs.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cornell Powell, Clemson

According to NFL.com, "Unique evaluation as a wideout who came into the program as a four-star recruit, never beat out talent in front of him and then put together impressive tape in his single season as full-time starter. Powell is well-skilled beyond the career production as he's clearly taken in the coaching and learned from others at the position. He's smooth but will have to win with route polish and competitiveness as his long speed and separation burst appear to be very average, which could lead to a higher number of contested catches outside the Clemson offense."

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

During his collegiate career, Brown was featured heavily in the passing attack, and was able to become a reliable deep option.

After losing Golladay, Detroit could find Brown's deep threat abilities a plus to aid new quarterback Jared Goff in his first season in Detroit.

Brown recorded eight touchdowns of 40-plus yards during his career and earned his way into the end zone every 5.3 receptions since 2019.

At the next level, he will need to enhance his route-running abilities and decreasing his drop rate drastically.

More from SI All Lions:

Ranking Lions' 5 Best Second-Year Players

New Lions Front Office: 'Everybody Wants to Be Heard'

Can Jared Goff Take His Game to Next Level in Detroit?

Early Detroit Lions 2021 Projected Win Total Released