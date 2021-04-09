Campbell: You Build a Winner, People Will Want To Be Here

The Detroit Lions have had one of their most intriguing offseason's in quite some time.

Not only did the organization hire a new general manager and a new head coach, but for the first time in over a decade, a new quarterback will be under center when the 2021 season begins.

On Thursday evening, the Lions video team released an offseason video that provided in-depth, behind-the-scenes footage of the happenings occurring at Detroit's Allen Park practice facility.

During the 16-minute video, head coach Dan Campbell expressed why he believes he has assembled a coaching staff that demonstrate the correct 'team' attitude.

"The mesh, the chemistry of the staff has been outstanding. It's been everything that I hoped it would be," Campbell explained.

Campbell's meeting with workers at the Ford Motor Company will certainly impress many supporters. His passionate explanation of what will occur if he is able to bring a winner to the fanbase is just one example of why his hiring has been universally supported.

"If we can ever create a winner -- which is the whole idea, that's why I'm here. Excuse my language. F**k the weather. You'll want to be here. You'll want to be here. I'm serious. Man, everybody says South Florida and you go to Texas, in L.A," Campbell passionately expressed. "But, I'm telling you right now. You build a winner here, people will want to be here."

Campbell added, "I know we're in this all talk phase. I will do everything in my power and so will my staff -- who by the way is a kick-ass staff -- we will get these guys where they will fight their ass off to the end. We will try to put ourselves in the very best position to freaking win at the end of a game. That's the idea."

The video ends with a recap of quarterback Jared Goff's visit to Detroit to meet with the front office and the media.

