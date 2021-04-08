Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson Turned Down Lions Offer

Demarcus Robinson chose to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs to chase another ring.

The Detroit Lions have attempted to retool their wide receiving corps after the departures of Kenny Golladay, Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr.

This offseason, Detroit has signed Tyrell Williams, Damion Ratley and Breshad Perriman to aid quarterback Jared Goff in his first season in Motown.

While the Lions have signed many free agents to one-year deals, we are now beginning to discover which players received offers but ultimately decided to play elsewhere.

It was revealed on Thursday that Detroit made an attempt to sign Kansas City Chiefs wideout Demarcus Robinson.

Despite receiving a similar offer from the Lions, Robinson chose to stay in Kansas City and to continue playing in Andy Reid's prolific offense.

The wideout signed a one-year deal, which was a veteran minimum deal worth $1.137 million in fully guaranteed money.

"Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson says he had a similar offer in free agency from the Lions, but chose to come back to KC to get another ring. Would have been a WR2 or WR 3 in Detroit," NFL analyst Peter Schrager tweeted Thursday.

He started nine games in 2020, and recorded 45 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

Over his six-year career, Robinson has appeared in all 80 games he's been eligible to play in. He has started 32 games, while recording 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns on 120 receptions.

