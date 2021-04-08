Lions Ink Safety Dean Marlowe to Contract

The Lions continue to allocate resources toward the secondary.

Two days after making the signing of cornerback Quinton Dunbar official, the organization announced Thursday that it has signed unrestricted free-agent safety Dean Marlowe to a contract. The official terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Marlowe, an undrafted free agent out of James Madison who began his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers in 2015, spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

He played in 15 games (four starts) with the Bills in 2020, and amassed 16 total tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. His overall Pro Football Focus grade for the season, however, was nothing to write home about. He finished with a PFF grade of just 53.8.

JAMIE GERMANO, ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Since 2015, he's suited up for 31 games, and has racked up 29 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

It was reported by ESPN's Field Yates Wednesday that Marlowe was set to visit the Lions.

Marlowe's role in Detroit could be twofold.

He brings to the table the ability to play on special teams, and he has a chance to compete with third-year pro Will Harris for playing time at safety alongside fourth-year S Tracy Walker.

Marlowe described his strengths to Syracuse.com, prior to the start of the 2020 campaign.

“I can play the nickel role; I can play the big nickel linebacker role, too. I can play both positions at safety. I’m very valuable when it comes to the versatility in our secondary,” Marlowe said.

With the present depleted state of the Detroit secondary, Marlowe, with a solid training camp, has a shot at having a significant role in the Lions' 2021 defensive backfield.

