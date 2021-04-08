Lions Ink Safety Dean Marlowe to Contract

NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search

Lions Ink Free-Agent Safety Dean Marlowe to Contract

Read more on the Detroit Lions signing free-agent safety Dean Marlowe
Author:
Publish date:

The Lions continue to allocate resources toward the secondary. 

Two days after making the signing of cornerback Quinton Dunbar official, the organization announced Thursday that it has signed unrestricted free-agent safety Dean Marlowe to a contract. The official terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. 

Marlowe, an undrafted free agent out of James Madison who began his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers in 2015, spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. 

He played in 15 games (four starts) with the Bills in 2020, and amassed 16 total tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. His overall Pro Football Focus grade for the season, however, was nothing to write home about. He finished with a PFF grade of just 53.8.

USATSI_15392700_168388382_lowres

Since 2015, he's suited up for 31 games, and has racked up 29 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. 

It was reported by ESPN's Field Yates Wednesday that Marlowe was set to visit the Lions. 

Marlowe's role in Detroit could be twofold. 

He brings to the table the ability to play on special teams, and he has a chance to compete with third-year pro Will Harris for playing time at safety alongside fourth-year S Tracy Walker. 

Marlowe described his strengths to Syracuse.com, prior to the start of the 2020 campaign.

“I can play the nickel role; I can play the big nickel linebacker role, too. I can play both positions at safety. I’m very valuable when it comes to the versatility in our secondary,” Marlowe said. 

With the present depleted state of the Detroit secondary, Marlowe, with a solid training camp, has a shot at having a significant role in the Lions' 2021 defensive backfield. 

More from SI All Lions:

4 Keys to Success for Julian Okwara in 2021

Can DT Da'Shawn Hand Be an Impact Defender in 2021?

Romeo Okwara Discusses Expectations for Lions in 2021

Which Players on One-Year Contracts Have Chance to Return to Lions in 2022?

Should the Lions Target Teddy Bridgewater for Backup Quarterback Job?

USATSI_15392700_168388382_lowres
News

Lions Ink Safety Dean Marlowe to Contract

robinson5
News

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson Turned Down Lions Offer

goff5
News

NFL Analyst Expects Goff to Have Less Production in 2021

USATSI_15391716_168388382_lowres
News

4 Keys to Success for Julian Okwara in 2021

USATSI_15143074_168388382_lowres
News

Can DT Da'Shawn Hand Be an Impact Defender in 2021?

USATSI_13467446_168388382_lowres
News

Romeo Okwara Discusses Expectations for Lions in 2021

USATSI_15365322_168388382_lowres
News

Which Players on One-Year Contracts Have Chance to Return to Lions?

USATSI_15365982_168388382_lowres
News

Should the Lions Target Teddy Bridgewater for Backup QB Job?