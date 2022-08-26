It would be easy to understand why former New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman is intrigued by the way Detroit Lions second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown plays football.

St. Brown is a tireless worker who feels he was slighted by the game's best talent evaluators.

In his rookie campaign in Detroit, he set the benchmark for most receiving yards (912) and receptions (90) by a Lions rookie wideout.

Also, he was able to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson’s franchise-record streak of recording eight or more receptions in six consecutive NFL games.

In a recent Reddit AMA, the multi-time Super Bowl champion was asked who he believed was the most underrated player at the wide receiver position.

His answer: Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“We’re on a path where we feel like we can make noise,” second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently said, via NFL.com. “The Lions organization has been an underdog for a long time now. But organizations can flip around quick. Look at the Bengals. Last year, they went to the Super Bowl, and the year before that, they were at the bottom of the league. All it takes is a few guys to buy in.

“In this league, every year is a new year. So going into this year, we understand it’s a new year and that’s what I love about it. Whatever happened last year happened. The bad stuff, we want to leave behind, and the good stuff, we want to take with us.”