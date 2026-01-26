Detroit Lions Target Miami Defensive End in Jeremiah Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are in search of multiple defensive ends to play opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has released his first mock draft of 2026, and had the Lions targeting a position of need.

With Pick No. 17, general manager Brad Holmes targets Miami Hurricanes defensive end Akheem Mesidor.

As Jeremiah explained, "Mesidor would thrive opposite Aidan Hutchinson, going from one dynamic pass-rush duo (with Bain at Miami) to another."

The talented defender came in ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in Mel Kiper's 2026 draft big board.

"Mesidor started at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021, racking up 9.5 sacks. He transferred to Miami before the 2022 season and had seven sacks in that first season. An injury limited him to three games in 2023, but he came back with 5.5 more sacks in 2024 and looked fantastic in 2025. The Canadian makes his presence felt against both the run and the pass, and he shows good bend, closing burst and power. When his initial move is thwarted, Mesidor never stops battling. He also brings some versatility, with the ability to shade inside to DT and get pressure on the interior."

The Hurricanes had an opportunity to win the College Football Playoff this season, but fell short.

The Indiana Hoosiers took down the title, defeating Miami, 27-21, to finish the 2025 season with an unblemished record of 16-0.

Mesidor spoke about his collegiate journey in the days leading up to the biggest game of his football career.

"Yeah. It means the world. I've had a long journey. I've been in college longer than most. I've dealt with a bunch of different things," said Mesidor. "But finally getting this far and being able to compete for a National Championship means the world, and I'm able to do it with guys I've been around for four years. And even the new guys coming in, we've built a brotherhood, and it's awesome to be able to compete for a national championship."

Mesidor was among the highest PFF-graded defensive ends (4th) this season. He earned a 92.5 overall grade.

"It's cool. It's nice to look at," said Mesidor. "At the end of the day, if I don't play the way I need to, those grades go away, and nobody's talking about me. I'm not really focused on what people say. As long as I play good football, quality football, and I'm dominant on the field, that's all that really matters to me."

