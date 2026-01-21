Lions Target Penn State Guard in Mel Kiper's First 2026 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are expected to continue their efforts to retool their offensive line this offseason.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper has released his first 2026 NFL mock draft, and Detroit targets a Big Ten offensive lineman.

With Pick No. 17, Kiper has the Lions targeting Penn State Nittany Lions guard Olaivavega Ioane.

As Kiper explained, "Detroit took guard Tate Ratledge in Round 2 of the 2025 draft, but there are still issues on the interior. The Lions were 31st in pass block win rate at 55.5%. With all their skill on offense, that has to be fixed. And while taking a guard in the first round isn't the most exciting pick, Ioane is extremely talented. Jared Goff would appreciate Ioane's ability to sustain blocks and that he hasn't given up a sack since 2023. And Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will love the way Ioane gets to the second level and moves defenders out of rushing lanes."

At 6'4 and 328-pounds, the talented guard is known as an above average pass protector. Last season, he only allowed a total of four pressures and did not allow a single sack.

Draft analysts have praised his power, strong lower body, and noted that he should become stout in run blocking, due to his aggression and strong fundamentals. In 2024, he was only penalized three times.

In the past two seasons, general manager Brad Holmes has identified young starting offensive linemen that have started and a couple that are developing.

Detroit selected offensive lineman Giovanni Manu and Christian Mahogany in 2024. He then added Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier in 2025.

Ratledge improved throughout his rookie season, even though there were obvious growing pains making the adjustment from playing at Georgie to battling the league's top defensive linemen.

"I think it's pretty fun to go and give somebody a coaching point and maybe it helps them see something easier, maybe it makes their life a little easier," veteran Graham Glasgow told reporters. "I think Tate was really open to listening to me and to (offensive line coach) Hank (Fraley) and to anybody who was willing to give him any sort of points."

The veteran lineman was instrumental in helping the former second-round pick adapt to the league.

Ratledge noted, "Just helping me with different things, because he was a guard starting out, so he helped me with things, different techniques, different mental things, just throughout the year that's helped me a ton."

