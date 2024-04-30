All Lions

UBC Coach Blake Nill: Giovanni Manu Is 'One in a Million' Athlete

Latest Lions podcast features an interview with UBC football coach Blake Nill

John Maakaron

University of British Columbia head coach Blake Nill (left) and offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (76).
University of British Columbia head coach Blake Nill (left) and offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (76). / Courtesy Photo/University of British Columbia
In this story:

The Detroit Lions valued offensive lineman Giovanni Manu enough to trade up for him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-7, 352-pound lineman immediately displayed the athleticism and personality traits that led University of British Columbia. Manu got on NFL radars during the pre-Draft process by running a 4.96 40-yard dash and posting a 33.5" vertical jump.

Despite having unpolished tendencies that will improve with development, Manu offers intriguing athleticism that will translate nicely at the NFL level. Before becoming a pro, however, he played at British Columbia for coach Blake Nill.

Nill, who is first cousins with Jim Nill, the general manager of the Dallas Stars and key architect of the Detroit Red Wings four Stanley Cup runs, played professionally in the CFL before transitioning to coaching. He has been a head coach for three different teams, including at British Columbia since 2015.

University of British Columbia head football coach Blake Nill.
University of British Columbia head football coach Blake Nill. / Courtesy Photo/University of British Columbia

Nill sat Manu and teammate Theo Benedict down four years ago and informed them they had the potential to be special players.

Nill explained to All Lions, "I talked to him and and we had another young man, Theo Benedict, who was highly touted to be drafted, signed with Chicago almost immediately after the draft as an undrafted free agent. I sat them both down in 2019 and explained to them that in my experience and in the length of my career, I haven't come across many young men like them.

"We've put kids in the NFL before, I've put offensive linemen in the NFL. I actually have another one that's on the Dallas roster right now. And I explained to both Theo and Giovanni that they're just different. They're at a higher level of athleticism, a higher level of length. Their motivation I thought was incredible for 18- and 19-year old men. It wasn't rocket science that their potential was huge, and Giovanni just lived up to his potential. That's what's gotten them through the last three years and has put him on stage where he's at now."

The latest All Lions "Bang The Table" podcast features an interview with the current head football coach of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds learning about the program, why Coach Nill is similar to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, exploring what the Lions are getting in Manu and if playing right guard will pose challenges for the rookie lineman.

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the All Lions podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!