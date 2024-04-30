UBC Coach Blake Nill: Giovanni Manu Is 'One in a Million' Athlete
The Detroit Lions valued offensive lineman Giovanni Manu enough to trade up for him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-7, 352-pound lineman immediately displayed the athleticism and personality traits that led University of British Columbia. Manu got on NFL radars during the pre-Draft process by running a 4.96 40-yard dash and posting a 33.5" vertical jump.
Despite having unpolished tendencies that will improve with development, Manu offers intriguing athleticism that will translate nicely at the NFL level. Before becoming a pro, however, he played at British Columbia for coach Blake Nill.
Nill, who is first cousins with Jim Nill, the general manager of the Dallas Stars and key architect of the Detroit Red Wings four Stanley Cup runs, played professionally in the CFL before transitioning to coaching. He has been a head coach for three different teams, including at British Columbia since 2015.
Nill sat Manu and teammate Theo Benedict down four years ago and informed them they had the potential to be special players.
Nill explained to All Lions, "I talked to him and and we had another young man, Theo Benedict, who was highly touted to be drafted, signed with Chicago almost immediately after the draft as an undrafted free agent. I sat them both down in 2019 and explained to them that in my experience and in the length of my career, I haven't come across many young men like them.
"We've put kids in the NFL before, I've put offensive linemen in the NFL. I actually have another one that's on the Dallas roster right now. And I explained to both Theo and Giovanni that they're just different. They're at a higher level of athleticism, a higher level of length. Their motivation I thought was incredible for 18- and 19-year old men. It wasn't rocket science that their potential was huge, and Giovanni just lived up to his potential. That's what's gotten them through the last three years and has put him on stage where he's at now."
The latest All Lions "Bang The Table" podcast features an interview with the current head football coach of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds learning about the program, why Coach Nill is similar to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, exploring what the Lions are getting in Manu and if playing right guard will pose challenges for the rookie lineman.
