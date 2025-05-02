Aidan Hutchinson Is Unleashed
Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson is highlighted in a very promising workout video recently posted by Impact Sports Performance on social media.
Jim Kielbaso, author, speed & strength coach and owner of Impact Sports Performance, posted, "Out the cage. Let the hunt resume."
The former first-round draft pick had indicated in recent podcast appearances that he was nearing the end of his rehabilitation from a broken tibia and fibula suffered against the Dallas Cowboys.
In the workout video, Hutchinson is running full speed and participating in football-related drills and activities.
General manager Brad Holmes was asked during the NFL Draft if the front office was waiting for deals to get signed by other prominant defenders, including Micah Parsons, prior to securing a long-term extension for the former Michigan Wolverines defensive end.
“Yeah, no, that’s a fair question. But unfortunately we just don’t have any control over that. If he gets his deal done, he gets his deal done, but we have our internal communication and process and plan in place," said Holmes. "So you just -- unfortunately you can’t control those other things. I know -- you try to get in front of some things, or that, but you obviously don’t have control over it.”
Holmes did not offer any further update on the status of the negotiations with Hutchinson.
"I mean, I can’t," said Holmes. "I’m not going to speak on that. Up here at this podium, I try to keep all the contractual things in-house and internal. I just don’t think that’s fair to the player or the agent.”