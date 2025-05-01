Detroit Lions Post-Draft Stock Watch
The Detroit Lions have finalized their 2025 NFL draft class.
Over the coming months, the Lions will evaluate the best possible options for their final 53-man roster, which will be decided upon following the conclusion of training camp.
Newcomers and veterans alike will be able to stake their claim at the available spots, with the decisions made in the draft somewhat influencing where the coaching staff ultimately decides to go.
Here are three players with rising stock and three players with falling stock following the Lions’ 2025 NFL Draft.
Stock up
DE Marcus Davenport
The Lions elected not to take a defensive end until the sixth-round, adding Boise State’s Ahmed Hassanein to the mix. While Hassanein was a dominant force at Boise State, he’s still relatively new to organized football and will have to adjust to the leap in competition that the professional level offers.
Because of this, Davenport likely enters training camp as the starter working opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. He has the ability to be impactful as a pass-rusher, as he showed flashes during training camp and the two games he appeared in before suffering a season-ending injury.
Davenport is the veteran of the group and has potential to be a difference maker if he remains healthy. With Hassanein in need of development, it’s unlikely that he will be challenged immediately by the rookie and as a result should get opportunities to impact the defense early in the year.
LB Derrick Barnes
Another byproduct of the Lions not targeting an edge rusher early in the draft is that it will likely give Barnes opportunities as a pass-rusher from his SAM linebacker position. In college, Barnes did a lot of work off the edge and as a result has shown some natural ability when given opportunities to rush the passer.
Barnes revived his career in 2023, earning a starting spot even after the team drafted Jack Campbell in the first round of that year’s draft. An unfortunate injury ended his season after just three games, but as he gets healthy there’s a chance he winds up being one of the defense’s most impactful players.
The versatile linebacker has all the tools to be a force defensively. He can play a number of different roles within Detroit’s scheme, and with a new contract in tow the Lions will be counting on him to help lead the group under new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
Health will be a big factor in Rakestraw’s success, and with his injury-riddled rookie campaign in the rearview mirror the 2025 campaign presents a new opportunity for the Missouri product. He had put himself in a position to start at the nickel position prior to his injuries last year on the heels of a really good camp.
Though the unfortunate injury situation limited his overall impact in his rookie season, Rakestraw showed his upside during training camp. He has the right demeanor and physicality to help the defense, and with his ability to play both in the slot and on the boundary he should be able to carve out a role.
As long as Rakestraw remains available for the team on a consistent basis, he will get chances to contribute. With D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold currently the leaders to start on the outside, Rakestraw’s best chance at playing time could be in a competition with Amik Robertson at the nickel position.
Stock down
DT Brodric Martin
A nose tackle who has been very limited through his first two seasons, Martin’s path to playing time may have gotten even steeper this offseason. The Lions signed veteran Roy Lopez and drafted Tyleik Williams, giving them two additional options at Martin’s position behind returning starter DJ Reader.
Martin has played in just five games total over his first two seasons, and the Lions still haven’t seen the desired development from him. The 2025 training camp will be a big one for Martin, as it’s a chance for him to remind the coaching staff and front office of the potential that they saw when they traded up to draft him in 2023.
OL Colby Sorsdal
Sorsdal is another 2023 draft pick who will face competition for the team’s depth spots on the offensive line. He took a step back last season, going from backup to healthy scratch. As a result, it will be a prove-it year after the additions of Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier in this year’s draft.
The Williams & Mary product does offer some versatility after spending time both at guard and tackle last season, so he does have value for the group. However, the Lions could take similar approaches with this year’s draft picks which would force him to assert himself amongst the group.
S Loren Strickland
The Lions drafted a safety in the seventh round, so Strickland will face instant competition for a backup role behind the tandem of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. Strickland’s calling card that helped him make the roster last year as a UDFA was special teams, but that’s also an area where new draftee Dan Jackson is proficient.
If the Lions go heavier in other areas on the roster out of camp, that could make spots at the safety position quite thin. As a result, Strickland could be battling with Jackson and fellow 2024 UDFA Morice Norris for a spot on special teams and the opportunity to provide depth for one of the league’s best safety duos.