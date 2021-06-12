Previewing Detroit Lions' 2021 Offense

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier preview the Detroit Lions' 2021 offense on the latest LionsMaven podcast.

The Detroit Lions' offense will have a completely new look, but with some familiar faces heading into the 2021 season.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D'Andre Swift will be key pieces of the offense that will be expected to aid new signal-caller Jared Goff.

"He (Goff) is even-keeled and cool, but like those situations, guys making plays, he appreciates that when you make those contested catches and help him look good," new Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams told reporters. "If it’s not a great pass, guys make those plays, and I think that emotion comes with it and he just has fun playing the game."

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is impressed with the skill set the second-year running back in Swift brings to the offense.

"He has natural hands. He's learning coverage and how to read coverages and sit in zones and run through lanes and things like that. He's doing good," Lynn recently told reporters. "We can use him in a plethora of ways, in my opinion. I like his skill set so far."

This week's podcast previews what supporters of the Lions can expect from the offense in 2021.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Observations from minicamp.

Reaction to the national media criticizing head coach Dan Campbell.

General manager Brad Holmes opens up to the media.

Concerns about the secondary and defense overall.

