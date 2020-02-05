NFL Network's Dave Dameshek Has Heard Stafford Could Be Traded

Dave Dameshek of the NFL Network caused a stir over the weekend when he tweeted, "I don't know about you, but I'm interested to see where Matt Stafford gets traded in the next month or so."

Many responded to Dameshek's tweet stating trading Stafford would result in a dead cap hit of $32 million.

Dameshek appeared on Monday's edition of the "Locked on Lions" podcast, hosted by Matt Dery to address his unusual tweet.

"I have heard from people who would legitimately know that that's something that has been talked about (trading Stafford) in the last, at minimum, in the last week," Dameshek told Matt Dery on the latest edition of the Locked on Lions podcast.

He expressed an understanding that trading Stafford does not make much sense, being that the Lions are in win-now mode.

But Dameshek finds it interesting that despite many saying the Lions could be compelling in 2019, many still assumed that the Lions would finish fourth in the NFC North.

Under that premise, and the notion that not much is likely to change in 2020, Dameshek wonders if general manger Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia explore overhauling the recent era that has not produced tangible and meaningful results.

This would justify the constant rumors that the organization could move on from Stafford and draft a quarterback at No. 3 in this year's draft.

All that being said, Quinn and the organization must be willing to take a comprehensive look at the what went wrong under Patricia the first two years.

If that means moving on from Stafford, whatever it takes to move the organization forward must be considered.

Even if that involves trading Stafford.

