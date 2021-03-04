Poll: Which Assistant on Lions' Staff Will Become an NFL Head Coach Next?

Which current Detroit Lions assistant coach has the best chance to become an NFL head coach next?

Dan Campbell's coaching staff has received rave reviews since it was finalized.

The staff includes a former head coach in Anthony Lynn as the offensive coordinator, a former assistant head man in Duce Staley as both the running backs coach and assistant head coach and a coach who L.A. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has credited with his 2020 All-Pro campaign in defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

And those are just a few of the quality hires that Campbell made going into his first season as Lions head man.

Of all the current Detroit assistants, it appears that Staley has the best chance of landing an NFL head coaching job within the next offseason or two.

Staley, who played for 10 years in the NFL at the running back position, is considered one of the best running backs coaches in the game today, and he served as the assistant head coach in Philadelphia under now ex-Eagles head man Doug Pederson the last three seasons.

Staley even interviewed for the Philadelphia head coaching gig that later went to Indianapolis Colts offensive play-caller Nick Sirianni.

After being passed up for the vacancy in the "City of Brotherly Love," the 46-year-old ended up with the same job in the Motor City.

However, as Campbell put it Tuesday during a video conference with Detroit media, Staley won't just be "a token assistant head coach."

"I told Duce when I was on the phone with him, when I thought that he was about to get out of Philly, or he was thinking about it, I told him, ‘Look, you’re not going to be a token assistant head coach,'" Campbell said. "I’m going to use him, and I plan on using him for some media obligations. I plan on him being a part of -- we had him in during our player evaluations on the whole offense and defense, though he wasn’t able to be in there very long because he had to go back with A-Lynn (offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn) and work offensively. But, I’m going to keep him abreast of the cap and things of that nature, what we’re trying to do with free agency, guys that I know, even if they’re on defense, I want him to have a hand in. I already told him I want him to look over the fine schedule and (we) sit down together. So, I’m going to use this guy. I mean, he’s going to be primed and ready to be a head coach when it’s all said and done."

There's no doubt that Staley is being groomed to be a head coach in the league -- and to be ready for a position sooner rather than later.

"I’ve got a lot of respect for Duce, and I think he’s a hell of a man. I think he’s a hell of a coach, and I really do, I believe he’s going to be a head coach in this league sooner than later. Now, hopefully later than sooner, but I know it’s going to happen," Campbell added.

Staley is my choice for the assistant on Campbell's staff that will become an NFL head man next.

Who do you think will be?

