Are You Rooting for Matthew Stafford to Win Lombardi Trophy?

The Detroit Lions would move up one draft position if the Rams lose this Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the verge of playing in the biggest game of his professional career.

His former quarterbacks coach, Brian Callahan, now serves as the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The son of former NFL coach Bill Callahan spent time in Motown as the team's quarterbacks coach from 2016-2017.

The 31-year-old coach credited Stafford and Dan Orlovsky for making him a better coach when he spoke to reporters this week in preparation for the game on Sunday.

"They really made me a better coach, the two of them. And Matthew in particular, just getting to know a different style. He was a different style than I had been around previously. His leadership style was different. His preparation was different," Callahan said. "Everybody has things that work for them and I just really learned how to communicate with Matthew and with the quarterback position and what that should look like for a guy that’s in his 10th year or 11th year, and now I get to do it with Joe Burrow who’s in his second."

Despite having immediate playoff success after leaving Detroit, the 34-year-old quarterback explained how he learned to handle adversity prior to joining the Rams.

"If we sit here and say we're not a product of our experiences, or we haven't learned from some of the things that we've had go on in the past, picked up things from great teammates or coaches along the way, we'd be lying to ourselves. I think we all are playing for, not only the guys in this locker room, but those who helped us get to this position," Stafford said. "There's so many people in Detroit, important people in my life, that have helped me get here.

Stafford continued, "I do appreciate, so much, just everybody's support and I know that when I'm out there playing, whether it's this week in the Super Bowl or any other game, I'm a representation of those experiences that I've had with those people. I feel like every time I step out there on the field, I'm playing for not really myself, but for everybody that's helped get me there."

If Stafford is able to win, the Lions will officially secure the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

If the Bengals are able to pull off the upset, the Lions' second of two first round picks will be at No. 31.

"I was hoping he would get a chance to get here. I didn’t necessarily want to play against him, but I’m really happy for him and all the things that he’s done and gone through to be where he’s at is pretty awesome," Callahan said. "And he’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever been around and he was a lot of fun to work with."

