Jared Goff Is 'Huge Fan' of Matthew Stafford

Jared Goff reflects on his former team being one game away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The current perspective of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff must be quite unique.

Last season, he was part of a National Football League team that had significant aspirations.

Fast forward 365 days later, and the 27-year-old is reflecting on what it is like to play in Detroit with a reporter who also spent a portion of his weekend bashing local Detroit bloggers.

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Goff had an opportunity to speak with Michael Silver of Bally Sports and reflected on what it has been like to observe the Rams' success all throughout the 2021 season.

For Goff, despite the natural feelings of jealousy that the Los Angeles Rams are one game away from winning the Super Bowl, he still is a fan of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“Yeah, I’ve always been a huge fan of Matthew’s as a player and as a person,” Goff said. “I know that what he went through the first part of his career was tough, and seeing him battle through that and get his opportunity now, it’s amazing. You root for people like that. It’s impossible not to. And it’s impossible not to root for good things to happen to good people.”

Detroit's current signal-caller is also happy for his old teammates, but yearns to return to playing in significant and meaningful football games.

The Lions are currently in the early stages of a multi-year rebuild.

With the organization's current track record, there is no guarantee things will turn around.

“Most of all, I’m happy for those guys because I know how hard they’ve worked, and they deserve it,” Goff explained. “Of course, as a human, you feel like you can be missing out at times. But I think about, if I was in that situation, how would they feel about me? They’d be equally as thrilled for me.

“It’s something that you wish you could be a part of in your own right with the Lions, but we’re not right now -- and watching them do it is just another part of the journey.”