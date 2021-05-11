Should Lions First Opponent in 2021 Be the Los Angeles Rams?

Should the Detroit Lions play Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams to open the 2021 season?

The Detroit Lions are not expected to play in many primetime games in 2021.

But, there is a reasonable expectation that the league will want to feature the Los Angele Rams and SoFi Stadium in primetime and on national television often, since there were not many fans in attendance last season due to the global pandemic.

Could the Lions and Rams play against each other in primetime this season?

With the anticipation increasing surrounding the league's schedule being released on Wednesday, one of the games supporters of the Lions are circling will be the game against the Rams.

Quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford will be eagerly awaiting the matchup against their former team.

Imagine the many storylines that could emerge if the first time Dan Campbell takes the field as the head coach of the Lions is on the road against the Rams.

Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career in Detroit, but was unable to achieve the desired level of success during his tenure in Motown. Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, Stafford went to ownership and requested to be traded.

Ownership and Detroit's new front office found a way to oblige, trading Stafford to the Rams for Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick.

Goff is seeking to get back on track following a disappointing season in 2020. After a season full of inconsistency, the 26-year-old quarterback fell out of favor with Rams head coach Sean McVay.

In his first season in Detroit, Goff will be attempting to remind many with his play that he has a list of accomplishments already on his resume.

“I try not to pay much attention to media dialogue or anything like that, but sure there’s some things that build a little chip on your shoulder,” Goff said at his latest media session. “Not that I would say I feel like I’m forgotten, but there’s some things I’ve done in this league that I feel pretty good about and excited to bring to the Lions."

After a long offseason, why drag it out?

Lets establish the best 53-man roster and play the Rams right away.

That way Detroit can get back to focusing on improving on a weekly basis -- instead of awaiting a reunion with their former signal-caller.

Should the anticipated matchup happen sooner rather than later?



