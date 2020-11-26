After another subpar performance in Carolina, the futures of Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn remain up in the air.

Following lopsided losses, Patricia has regularly faced a barrage of questions regarding his job security.

This week was no different, following Detroit's 20-0 loss to Carolina.

“I think for me, it’s just (that) we’re trying to do the best we can each week to go out and play well," Patricia said Monday. "Right now, that’s all we really want to do -- just want to go win this week and just go forward from there. I think we try to keep it -- especially in the season -- we just kind of keep it in that short window from that standpoint. I think if you go outside of that, especially during the season, there’s just a lot of other factors and distractions involved there. So for us, it’s trying to get things right here in a very short window, and that’s really the biggest focus for us right now.”

Despite the struggles and subpar win-loss record, Patricia explained there should not be any doubt of his competitiveness.

“Look, I’m a very, very competitive person. I mean I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. I want to win, I always want to win, I want to win every day. I don’t think there’s any guessing or any question of that. So, that’s what we’re trying to do," he said.

Unfortunately, in a results-oriented business, Patricia and Quinn have failed to take the organization to the next level.

In fact, many will argue the organization is worse off since the decision was made to move on from former head coach Jim Caldwell.

New principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp expressed in her introductory press conference that significant improvements were expected this season.

It appears at this point that Detroit will finish out of the playoffs and the issues that have plagued Patricia and Co. have persisted.

Injuries, poor play on defense, and numerous undisciplined mistakes are expected at this point.

Should Detroit lose to Houston, should the organization make wholesale changes during the 2020 season?

Vote and comment below.

Vote Here

