Should the Lions Make Cincinnati an Offer for QB Joe Burrow?

John Maakaron

Heisman trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 493 yards and seven touchdowns against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first semi-final of the college football playoffs. 

Thru three quarters of action!

This season, Burrow's NFL stock rose dramatically and he is the odds on favorite to be selected first in the upcoming NFL Draft by the Cincinatti Bengals.

According to the Draft Network:

PROS: Has excellent makeup for the QB position. Excellent decision maker who takes great care of the football. Excellent mental quickness to process, go through his reads and get the ball out of his hands. Has a 3/4 type release and throws a catchable football. Very good accuracy and ball placement on deep throws. Sufficient proactive athleticism and can extend plays with his legs. Has sufficient overall arm strength. Has proven to be a winner. Excellent at converting critical 3rd downs.

CONS: Doesn’t have any elite physical attributes. The sum may be greater than the individual parts. Needs to be smarter about taking hits. I don’t question his mental capacity, but he seems to have a lot of half field reads, prohibiting him from going through a full progression. Needs to be more consistent at manipulating safeties with his eyes while going through his progression. Holds the ball low, slowing down his release operation.

Should the Lions make the Bengals an offer and attempt to draft Burrow in April?

