Terrion Arnold to Release Song With Jalen Milroe, Walker Hayes
New Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold appears to be fitting in nicely early in his career.
The defender drew massive applause when he was selected 24th overall in the NFL Draft from the hometown crowd and appears to have a personality that will endear him to Lions fanse.
He was able to assert himself at Alabama, where he was held in high regard by Nick Saban at one of the most legendary programs in all of college football.
While playing for the Crimson Tide, Arnold started a mantra. He coined the term 'LANK,' which stands for 'Let All Naysayers Know.' It became a rallying cry for the team on its journey to the College Football Playoff.
Now that Arnold is in the NFL, he has a plan to bring that mindset to Detroit. However, it won't be the last time that Alabama fans hear the term. Appearing on 'The Next Round,' Arnold revealed that he has plans to bring 'LANK' into the world of music.
"Walker Hayes, country singer, we've got a LANK song coming out," Arnold said.
Arnold revealed to the hosts that he, country singer Walker Hayes and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe are collaborating on a song centered around the Alabama football team's mindset. The cornerback revealed that he met Hayes through Saban's daughter.
Hayes is most known for his hit song, 'Fancy Like,' that went platinum and was featured in Applebee's commercials. Arnold noted that he plans to be a big part on the song, while Milroe may have a smaller role. The corner hinted that the song could be released before the end of the summer.
"Look, man, I already gave y'all enough jams. I've gotta work," Arnold stated. "At the same time, I've still gotta balance training camp, I've gotta establish myself with my new team. But just know, before the summer's over, I've got you."
Crowd surfing
The atmosphere at the Draft in Detroit was electric, especially when the selection of Arnold was announced.
The Alabama product said he was fired up when the pick was made, and that it was one of the few times in his life where he's felt speechless. After grabbing the microphone and addressing the fans, he was met with a request from the hometown fans.
While he went down to the crowd and took photos, one fan specifically had a unique ask. This fan wanted Arnold to surf the crowd in Detroit to celebrate joining the Lions.
"It was like, 'Wow.' That's what made me say I'm home," Arnold said. "You hear all those people chanting your name. And then, I mean, after I got selected, I was able to walk down. After that, I got to walk down to the crowd. ... One of the people, they were like, 'Let him crowd surf.' I looked at the security dude, I was like, 'Let me crowd surf.' He said, 'No, you can't go past the gate.' I said, 'Why man? These are my people.' He said, 'Nah. If you go past this gate, I don't think you're gonna come back alive.'"