Ranking Lions' Six Most Difficult 2024 Opponents
The Detroit Lions and the rest of the NFL will learn their schedule for the upcoming season this month.
Though an official release date has not been announced, the league confirmed that it will be released in May. So far, the Lions know all of their opponents but no official games have been leaked.
Ahead of the schedule release, here are the six toughest opponents on the Lions' 2024 schedule.
6. Los Angeles Rams (Home)
The core of the Rams is aging, but there's still plenty of talent on this roster. Losing Aaron Donald to retirement will be a tough blow for the defense, but Sean McVay has plenty of weapons on offense.
Matthew Stafford continues to pilot the offense and will be motivated to make up for his postseason loss in his return to Ford Field last season. He'll still have All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp as well as standout Puka Nacua, who excelled in his rookie season.
The Lions have improved in the secondary, so they should have an easier time containing L.A.'s plethora of weapons. However, their defense will also have to account for Kyren Williams on the ground. The Rams also added two strong defenders to their line in the Draft, with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske joining the fold.
With all the personal ties in this matchup likely to be revamped when this game comes around, it will have an emotional element that will once again be tough to navigate. The Lions did it nicely during the postseason, so it will be interesting to see if the team can repeat its success in that aspect this season.
5. Green Bay Packers (Home and away)
It will be interesting to see if the Packers' late-season success in 2023 is legitimate. Down the stretch, Jordan Love was leading the team at a high level while surrounded by a plethora of talented skill players. Other than running back Aaron Jones, the majority of the group is back in 2024.
It can be said that the Packers even upgraded in their backfield, securing the services of Josh Jacobs in free agency while retaining A.J. Dillon. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are all still on rookie contracts as well.
Green Bay's defense is no slouch, either. The Packers took the 49ers to the brink in the postseason before bowing out, so there are high expectations for the team moving forward.
The Lions have won at Lambeau each of the last two years, so making it three in a row will be no easy task. The rivalry between the two teams is fully ignited once again, so these two matchups will be fun in 2024.
4. Dallas Cowboys (Away)
The Lions have notoriously struggled to win at AT&T Stadium. Dallas, meanwhile, was unbeaten at home in the regular season last year. Detroit nearly stole one in the penultimate regular season game, but lost due to an officiating fiasco on its game-winning two-point attempt.
These teams will run it back at some point in 2024. The Cowboys are in a similar spot to the Rams in that some of their core is aging, but there are plenty of young talented pieces on the roster.
Top among them is Micah Parsons, who makes life difficult for opposing passers with his ability to line up all across the defensive line and get after the passer. Cornerback DaRon Bland emerged as a top takeaway artist, too, and Trevon Diggs will return after a season-ending injury early last year.
Dak Prescott had a solid year last year, but is entering the final year of his deal and will have to perform to earn a hefty contract. There is a lot on the line for the Cowboys this season, so they'll be motivated to make noise in the NFC.
3. Buffalo Bills (Home)
Buffalo had an interesting offseason, as they traded away star receiver Stefon Diggs and replaced him with Keon Coleman. Quarterback Josh Allen is back, though, and will be once again among the top passers in the NFL.
For all the struggles Buffalo seemed to have last year, it ended up winning the AFC East and coming within a missed field goal of overtime against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. There have been hiccups along the way, but the Bills are very talented.
Mobile quarterbacks such as Allen have given the Lions fits under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. With how often Allen likes to run the ball, as well as his ability to zip the ball downfield, he may be the toughest opposing passer Detroit will face this year.
2. Houston Texans (Away)
The Texans appear to be going all-in on success around their talented young quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Ohio State product won Rookie Of The Year honors last year and showed the ability to effectively drive the ball downfield for Houston's offense.
They shocked many by winning the AFC South and show little signs of slowing down with all of their young talent. Nico Collins had a superb year, and the team added Stefon Diggs to the fold to give Stroud another talented pass-catcher.
The Texans also have a strong defense headlined by Will Anderson Jr. and free agent addition Danielle Hunter. They're now the favorite in their division and could be a dark horse Super Bowl contender.
1. San Francisco 49ers (Away)
The Lions will get an opportunity to exorcise their demons from the NFC Championship with a trip back to Levi's Stadium this season. Detroit controlled that game throughout the first half, but failed to finish as the third quarter went south quickly and resulted in a 49ers win.
San Francisco brings back much of its talent, such as Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa. There are trade rumors surrounding receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, so it will be interesting to follow those situations throughout the remainder of the offseason.
Detroit and San Francisco should have an exciting matchup this year, and it will once again give the Lions an opportunity to prove their legitimacy with a road win. These two teams could be competing for the NFC's top seed if they meet late in the year.