The Miami Dolphins Need to Pay Tyreek Hill Again With Three Years Left on His Deal
Justin Jefferson became the latest wide receiver to get paid on Monday, signing a four-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings worth $110 million guaranteed. One person who congratulated Jefferson on his new deal was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill who tweeted, "JJettas that’s well deserved."
Hill, who is entering the second year of a four-year deal with $72 million guaranteed might have been sending a message to the Dolphins with that tweet.
Actually, we know he is, because he keeps talking about getting a new deal even though he has three years remaining on this deal and previously said he wanted to retire after playing 10 years, which would be after the 2025 season, before his current deal ends. And that's why his agent, Drew Rosenhaus has a "fluid" line of communication with the Dolphins right now.
“Let’s just say it’s safe to acknowledge that I’ve been in touch with Chris Grier and Brandon Shore of the Dolphins," said Rosenhaus. "You know, I certainly have a fluid line of communication with them and I’ve shared with them how Tyreek feels. And I’ll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career here with the Dolphins. So without getting into any more specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel."
As of right now, this isn't affecting the team. Coach Mike McDaniel reported seeing a "very happy Tyreek HIll just today" at his latest press conference before saying that he would focus on coaching and let the front office handle all that stuff so that he had his players can continue to have a clear, unencumbered relationship. And while McDaniel isn't going to come out and say yeah, we should pay him, he did say Hill "has been unbelievably valuable to my coaching career and this franchise."
The Dolphins already got a good deal on Jaylen Waddle by signing him early in the offseason, but it's becoming increasingly clear that they're going to need to pay Hill again if they want to keep him. And to make things even more complicated, they're reportedly working on a new deal for Tua Tagovailoa who will be coming off his rookie deal. The clock is ticking in Miami.