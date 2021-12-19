Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Follow along all day for updates as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers battle the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of division leaders.

The Green Bay Packers (10-3) are playing the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. Follow along all day for updates.

Who Needs Practice? Not Aaron Rodgers

Practice makes perfect, or so goes the cliché.

Then there’s Aaron Rodgers.

The reigning MVP has practiced only twice over the past month, including not at all this week, as he plays through a broken pinky toe.

Rodgers enters Sunday’s game as the hottest quarterback in the NFL. In Green Bay’s three games from Week 11 through Week 14, Rodgers is No. 1 with:

- A 126.5 passer rating, 14.3 points better than Matthew Stafford.

- 344.3 passing yards per game, 25.0 yards better than Justin Herbert.

- 3.3 touchdowns per game, 0.3 touchdown better than Stafford.

- 8.98 yards per attempt, 0.21 yards better than Mac Jones (not including Jones’ performance on Saturday at Indianapolis).

- 10-0 touchdown to interception ratio, better than Stafford’s 9-1.

How is that relative perfection possible without practice?

“As Allen Iverson once famously talked about practice, maybe there’s some other things involved in preparation,” Rodgers said in the accompanying video. “I’ve always been somebody that enjoys the practice environment and the competition at practice. I love competing in any situation.

“But there’s a routine to it and helps you feel comfortable going into the game. Because of the situation with my toe, obviously I’ve had to come up with a different routine that’s worked for me to get me in the right headspace to play well on game day. But it just comes down to a rhythm, and when I can get into that rhythm, I’ve had stretches like this before.”

The potential is there for another big game for Rodgers as he attacks a secondary down the two starting cornerbacks, two starting safeties and two other top corners.

How to Watch Packers at Ravens

TV: Fox – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (field reporters).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst). ESPN Radio – Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline). SIRIUS – 137 (GB), 82 (Bal.) | XM – 380 (GB), 227 (Bal.) | SXM App – 811 (GB), 802 (Bal.).

Packers at Ravens Inactives

Lamar Jackson is out for the Ravens.

History Lessons

The Packers lead the series 4-2, though the Ravens have outscored them 135-108. The teams last met in 2017 at Lambeau Field. With Aaron Rodgers out with a broken collarbone and Brett Hundley throwing three interceptions, the Ravens won 23-0. Green Bay won its last trip to Baltimore, 19-17 in 2013. Rodgers threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson in the third quarter and Mason Crosby made four field goals.

Packers at Ravens Betting Breakdown

The Packers are an 8.5-point favorite as of midday Sunday at SI Sportsbook. The line was 5 on Monday but has trickled up all week based on the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the state of their secondary.

With about 1 hour until kickoffs, the Packers were up to 9-point favorites at PointsBet. About 85 percent of the bets and money are on Green Bay.

Did You Know?

One: The Ravens have won 13 consecutive games against NFC foes, the league’s longest streak since New England won 17 straight spanning the 2005 through 2009 seasons. On the other hand, Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 8-3 against the AFC.

Two: The Ravens have notched a league-high five wins vs. teams with winning records. Four of those have come at home. The Packers have four wins vs. teams with winning records, including San Francisco, Cincinnati and Kansas City on the road.

Three: Rodgers has 439 career touchdown passes, second-most in Packers history behind Brett Favre’s 442. OK, you probably heard that this week. Favre threw 216 touchdowns in road games, still 10 more than Rodgers, but also tossed 99 more interceptions (154 to 55).

Pregame Reading

Three: Reasons to Worry

Two: X-Factors

One: Massive Injury Problem