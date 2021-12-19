Rodgers Ties Favre for Most TD Passes in Packers History

Aaron Rodgers' third touchdown pass of the day gave him 30 for the season, putting him in some select company.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Someday, perhaps some hot-shot Green Bay Packers quarterback will look at the team record book, like Aaron Rodgers used to do before games, and be in awe of Rodgers’ astronomical number of touchdown passes.

As a young starter, Rodgers recalled on Wednesday, he’d sit at his locker before games and page through the game program. That’s where he’d see Brett Favre’s 442 career touchdown passes—the most in Packers history. It wasn’t until 2010, Rodgers’s sixth season in the NFL and third year as Green Bay’s starter, that he broke into the top five on the franchise list. It wasn’t until 2011 that he even reached 100 career touchdowns.

“I remember looking at the number of touchdowns that Favrey had and thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I’m not even at 100 yet,” Rodgers said. “How could I ever play long enough to be in this same category as that?’ But, obviously, I’ve been able to stay pretty healthy and have some sustained success. That’s a special one just because of the history of the franchise and how long our franchise has been around and how many great players have come through here. The opportunity to be here 17 years and the longevity records, as Favrey I remember used to talk about when he was here, to be a part of some of those is pretty cool.”

Rodgers tied Favre’s record on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers started the day with 439 touchdown passes.

His first touchdown on Sunday was a three-yarder to Davante Adams. It was one of the easiest touchdowns of Rodgers’ career. Adams was matched against a practice squad cornerback, Robert Jackson, and won with predictable ease. It was the 65th touchdown pass to Adams of Rodgers’s career, tying Rodgers-to-Jordy Nelson for the most prolific duo in franchise history.

The second touchdown came midway through the third quarter, a nine-yarder to running back Aaron Jones. The degree of difficult on this one was pretty low, too. Allen Lazard picked linebacker Josh Bynes, allowing Jones to turn his route upfield for an easy score. That one put the Packers ahead 21-14.

The tying score came early in the fourth quarter, an 11-yard to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a slant against the aforementioned Jackson. Valdes-Scantling caught the ball at the 4 and dove into the end zone to give Green Bay a 28-17 lead.

His third touchdown pass gave him 30 for the season for the eighth time of his career. Drew Brees has the record with 10, followed by Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Favre with nine.

Rodgers’s milestone touchdowns: No. 1 to Greg Jennings vs. Dallas in 2007, No. 100 to James Jones vs. Atlanta in 2011, No. 200 to Davante Adams vs. Minnesota in 2014, No. 300 to Ty Montgomery vs. Atlanta in 2017 and No. 400 to Adams vs. Philadelphia in 2020.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale arrived late to his media availability on Thursday. His troubles were two-fold. One, his secondary had been slammed by injuries. And, two, Rodgers had gotten on one of his MVP-style rolls with 10 touchdowns vs. zero interceptions the past three games.

“This is one of those quarterbacks—just like the players want to talk about [Michael] Jordan, LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant]—I think that with [Peyton] Manning, [Aaron] Rodgers, [Drew] Brees, they’re on the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks in this league. It’s just one of those things, you’ve got to know that he’s going to make plays. It’s part of this league. I have nothing but respect for this league and for what he’s done in this league. And it’s his offense. It’s definitely his offense, and he runs it, and he runs it really well.”

Rodgers entered Sunday with 439 touchdowns vs. 93 interceptions in his Green Bay career. Favre threw 442 touchdowns with 286 interceptions. With Rodgers averaging 6.6 interceptions per season as the starter, he’d have to play 29 more seasons to match Favre’s infamous total.

Rodgers ranks fifth in NFL history in touchdown passes; Favre ranks fourth with 508. Rodgers is 10th with 54,464 passing yards. So long as he stays healthy, he should surpass Eli Manning’s ninth-ranked 57,023 next season.