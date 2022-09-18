Live Updates: Packers vs. Bears on ‘Sunday Night Football’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will try to continue their three-decade dominance over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates.

Pregame Notes

- With the return of Elgton Jenkins, the No. 1 offensive line appears to be Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Jenkins at right tackle. That means Jake Hanson is the odd man out.

- Kicker Mason Crosby during warmups was good from 53 yards to the north end zone (left side of your TV screen) and 52 yards to the south. From 54 yards to the south end, he drilled the upright with plenty of distance to spare.

Going Back-to-Back

Officially, the Packers have lost three straight – the meaningless Week 18 game at Detroit, the playoff game against San Francisco and last week against Minnesota. However, the Packers under coach Matt LaFleur haven’t lost back-to-back regular-season games in the same season. The bounce-back Pack will try to do it again and even their record at 1-1.

Between that history, Green Bay’s dominance over Chicago and Green Bay’s nine-game winning streak in home openers, the Packers are 10.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.

“Listen, there are 17 games, and it’s a season of progress and to panic over one game, to panic over one thing, it’s a long year,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, the Packers’ quarterbacks coach the past three seasons, said. “Like it was New Orleans last year, right? And my first year ever it was in Seattle in ‘14 with those guys when we got our butts whooped, and we ended up going back to the NFC Championship Game that year. So, it’s a game. You stick to the details and what you want to be good at, and that guy is good at a lot of things, so they’re able to do a lot.”

Welcome Back

Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and assistant coach Luke Getsy will be on the other sideline for the game.

Patrick started 34 games at the interior positions, including 28 starts the past two seasons. He’ll be a captain, and perhaps in the starting lineup.

“Just the way that he battled, getting cut, and being on the border many, many times, being in trade conversations, being down on himself and up and down confidence-wise and then starting for us at multiple positions and playing a big role for us at times last year,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Excellent teammate, great guy in the locker room, guy you love having on your team, total tough guy, and just an all-around good human being.”

Getsy was Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach the past three seasons but joined Chicago’s new staff as offensive coordinator.

“It’s not emotional. It’s not emotional at all,” Getsy said. “But familiarity with the personnel is probably the advantage. That’s it. I mean those guys are really good. Joe Barry’s a stud. Those guys are all good up there. They got good players, good scheme. So, it’s a challenge; it’s a fun challenge. It’ll be cool to go compete against your friends.”

St. Brown scored a touchdown in last week’s wild-and-wet victory over the 49ers.

Another Week, Another New Coach

Last week, the Packers lost at Minnesota and its new coach, Kevin O’Connell, and defensive coordinator, Ed Donatell. This week, the Packers will host Chicago. Its new coach is Matt Eberflus. In four years as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator, his units finished in the top 10 in points allowed three times.

In Week 11 of the 2020 season, the Colts beat the Packers 34-31 in overtime. The Packers led 28-14 at halftime, then scored only three points the rest of the way.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, with Davante Adams hauling in seven passes for 106 yards and one score.

“Coaches love to go back to those games. I find it much harder because you’re not looking at players you’re really going to play against,” Rodgers said. “But the more pictures you can get where you’re not flooding your mind and bogging yourself down with TMI – too much information – I think that’s a good thing. Yeah, of course, I went back and looked at that game and just saw what we did there and what was successful. The first half was a pretty nice half for us. The second half not as good.”

Eberflus watched that game, too, and found the film more valuable.

“I think you take in all information, you really do, [but] things change,” Eberflus said. “He’s been around and had success for a long time and he’s done it with different pieces, different guys in front of him, different skill-sets around him. I think you have to look at that because he’s always going to be the same in terms of his accuracy, ball is out quick, vision of the field, so you have to look at those things, as well. I think that is an important piece to it.”

Prediction: Packers vs. Bears

The importance of Elgton Jenkins’ debut following last year’s torn ACL can’t be overstated. With Yosh Nijman at left tackle and Jenkins at right tackle, the Packers are solid on the edges. Everything else can be figured out. The debut of Allen Lazard will help, but not as much as coach Matt LaFleur remembering to get the ball into the hands of Aaron Jones in every way possible. On the other side of the ball, Green Bay’s defense should be much better with one week of work, the home crowd in its favor and – most importantly – not having to deal with Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. Packers 24, Bears 10.

Season record: 1-0.

Sunday Must-Reads

- Elgton Jenkins will play in his first game following a torn ACL.

- Allen Lazard will make his season debut.

- David Bakhtiari is out again.

- Sunday Six: Aaron Rodgers vs. the Bears and the week’s best quotes.

Of note: In Rodgers’ 27 career starts vs. Chicago from 2008 through 2021, he has thrown 61 touchdowns vs. 10 interceptions and fashioned a 109.2 passer rating. He had 12 games of three-plus touchdown passes, including seven with four, and just one game of two interceptions.

Meanwhile, all the Bears’ quarterbacks have thrown 32 touchdowns vs. 42 interceptions and compiled a 71.1 passer rating. They had one game of three touchdown passes and six with zero; 15 times, Bears quarterbacks chucked at least two interceptions.