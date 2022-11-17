Thursday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a four-game stay on injured reserve, the Green Bay Packers activated Randall Cobb on Thursday and he will play in the game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s the breakdown of Thursday’s transactions (along with the moves that weren't made).

Activated: WR Randall Cobb

After missing four games with an ankle injury, Cobb is back. Even while missing a big chunk of the season, he’s second on the team in third-down converting catches. That could be key against a Titans defense that is No. 1 on third down by a wide margin.

“If we can get Cobby back, that’d be a big lift,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this week.

Elevated: OLB La’Darius Hamilton

With Rashan Gary out for the season with a torn ACL and Tipa Galeai still on injured reserve, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton for a second consecutive week.

Hamilton played five snaps on defense and 10 snaps on special teams against Dallas after logging 14 snaps on defense and 11 more on special teams against Washington. He has not recorded a tackle on defense but did have a pressure vs. the Cowboys.

This is Hamilton’s third elevation of the season. The next time will come with a season-long promotion to the 53-man roster.

Not Elevated: K Ramiz Ahmed

With veteran kicker Mason Crosby battling a sore back, Ramiz Ahmed was elevated last week to handle kickoff duties vs. the Cowboys.

Crosby ranks last in the NFL, or close to it, with averages of 64.2 yards per kickoff, 3.69 seconds of hangtime and a return percentage of 72.7. On six kickoffs on a chilly November day, Ahmed averaged 63.7 yards, 3.88 seconds of hangtime and a 50.0 percent return rate. On his fifth kickoff of the day, the Cowboys took over at their 12.

While Ahmed seemingly was an upgrade, Crosby will be going solo against the Titans.

Not Elevated: WR/PR Dede Westbrook

The Packers signed Westbrook to their practice squad this week. Without a real practice to get ready on a short week, the focus probably will be on next week’s three practices with a target for Sunday night at Philadelphia.

The hope is Westbrook can be the answer on punt returns after the release of fumble-prone Amari Rodgers. A fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2017, he’s averaged 9.3 yards per punt return in his career. He had a 74-yard touchdown for the Jaguars in 2018. Last year with the Vikings, he averaged 8.3 yards on 22 runbacks.

