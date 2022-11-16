Packers vs. Titans: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers saved their season by upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. They’ll try to keep that momentum alive when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

The Packers are 4-6, same as they were when they embarked on “run the table” in 2016. The Titans started 0-2 but have won six of their last seven games. Their only loss was in overtime at Kansas City.

While coach Matt LaFleur hopes beating the Cowboys will be the jumping-off point to a run to the playoffs, he knows that one win is just that – one win.

“You’ve got to consistently go out there and do it, and I think we’re fully capable, but we got a great challenge this week,” LaFleur said. “You’ve got to consistently go out there and do it to feel like, ‘OK, here we go.’ And you’re only as good as your last game, so new game, new opportunity, we’ll see what happens.”

Here’s this week’s viewing information along with betting information, history and more.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Titans

TV: Amazon Prime Video, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call and Kaylee Hartung as the field reporter. The game will air in Wisconsin on WGBA-TV Channel 26 in Green Bay and WITI-TV Channel 6 in Milwaukee.

Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports for the full Sunday schedule.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Westwood One (Kevin Kugler and Ben Leber) and Sirius (Channel 81 or 226 and on the SXM app).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Records: Packers, 4-6; Titans, 6-3.

History: In a series that dates to 1972, when the Packers won at the Houston Oilers, the Titans lead 7-6. The Packers are 3-4 at home, including a 40-14 throttling of the Titans in the snow on Dec. 27, 2020. Green Bay needed about 19 minutes to lead 19-0 on touchdown passes of 5 yards to Davante Adams, 21 yards to Equanimeous St. Brown and 7 yards to Adams. Adams caught 11 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns and AJ Dillon rumbled for 124 yards and two scores in his first big performance as a pro.

The Packers are 2-1 in the last three meetings, all decided by at least 22 points.

Green Bay has won nine consecutive primetime homes games. In his last six Thursday games, Aaron Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns vs. only one interception.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 43-15). Titans – Mike Vrabel (fifth season, 47-27).

Referee: Bill Vinovich is in his 14th season as a referee. For the third consecutive season, the home team has had the higher winning percentage in his games. In each of his 14 seasons, his crews have called fewer penalties than the league average. This season, it’s 3.71 fewer penalties for 38.2 fewer yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Tickets: This is the most inexpensive game on the Week 11 slate.

Packers-Titans Betting Guide

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. The over/under is 41.5 points. The Packers are 3-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The betting is split, with 52 percent of the money on Green Bay but 55 percent of the bets on Tennessee.

At SI Sportsbook, Derrick Henry’s rushing over/under is 98.5 yards. That’s more than Aaron Jones (56.5) and AJ Dillon (33.5) combined. Aaron Rodgers’ over/unders are 244.5 passing yards and 1.5 touchdowns.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +8000 to win the Super Bowl. That is unchanged from last week, even with a big victory over Dallas that snapped a five-game losing streak. After winning 13 games each of the past three years, their win total is up to 7.5 from 6.5 following the Dallas game. That victory did have one significant impact. At FanDuel, the Packers are +340 to make the playoffs (-420 to not make the playoffs). They were -600 to not make the playoffs last week. At FanDuel, Rodgers is +18000 to win a third consecutive MVP. He was +1000 to open the season but +23000 last week.

If you could use one cliché to describe Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson’s monster day against the Dallas Cowboys, it would be this: Doing more with less.

More Green Bay Packers News

Get tickets to Packers-Titans with SI Tickets

Packers-Titans injury report

Packers perhaps found their punt returner

Randall Cobb designated for return from IR

Packers release Amari Rodgers, a third-round bust

Packers release Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

Packers-Cowboys report card

Christian Watson joins elite group

Christian Watson turns potential into production

