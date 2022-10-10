Watch: Cobb’s Toe-Tapping Catch Was Must-See Play

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Randall Cobb caught seven passes for 99 yards. If he would have caught eight passes for 105 yards, the Green Bay Packers might have returned from London with a victory over the New York Giants.

On third-and-1 from the 6, Cobb was open for a first down, at worst, or the potential game-tying touchdown. Instead, first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux deflected the ball with his helmet for an incompletion. When safety Xavier McKinney batted down a fourth-down pass to Allen Lazard, the Giants had all but cemented their 27-22 victory on Sunday.

Randall Cobb worked himself open on third-and-1 from the 6.

Cobb hasn’t had a 100-yard game since doing it in back-to-back games with Dallas in 2019 but he was a big-time performer against the Giants. He had two of the Packers’ three plays of 20-plus yards.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’ve been telling you all that for the past couple of weeks. I feel great. I much rather would’ve had a win than to have a nice performance.”

Cobb had one of the plays of the game. With about 5 minutes left in the third quarter, he made a superb toe-tapping catch at the sideline for a gain of 14 to the Giants’ 38. The play was ruled incomplete but coach Matt LaFleur won the challenge. Ultimately, the drive stalled and Aaron Rodgers was sacked to force the Packers out of field-goal range.

For the fourth consecutive game, Green Bay played one good half of offense but also one bad half. Against the Giants, the Packers led 20-10 at halftime but didn’t score again until the Giants took a safety at the end of the game.

“It’s very unfortunate,” he said. “I thought that we were going to be able to put a whole game together today. It just didn’t go as planned. But that’s part of this game.”

