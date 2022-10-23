Watch: Highlights of Packers’ Loss to Commanders

The Green Bay Packers lost their third consecutive game, the latest a 23-21 setback at the Washington Commanders on Sunday. At 3-4, the Packers’ season is in deep trouble.

Afterward, coach Matt LaFleur sounded like a broken record.

“First off, you’ve got to give Washington a ton of credit. They battled. They played better than us today and they came out on top,” LaFleur said, ringing a familiar tune. “Our guys are extremely disappointed. I don’t think anybody thought we’d be in this spot that we’re in right now. We’re going to find out what we’re made of in terms of just how we attack Monday, how we attack Tuesday, Wednesday and every day in practice.”

Sometimes, the final stats like. Sometimes, they tell the full truth. The Packers were outgained 364-232. In a battle between two of the top third-down defenses in the league, the Commanders converted 7-of-16 and the Packers were 0-for-6.

Aaron Rodgers had another rough performance, averaging a feeble 5.5 yards per attempt. Aaron Jones gained only 76 yards on his 17 touches, though he did score both touchdowns. The defense got a pick-six by De’Vondre Campbell in the first half but couldn’t get the key stops the sputtering offense needed.

Coming up, the Packers play at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The Bills are 5-1 and coming off their bye.

“I do believe that we’ve got the right kind of guys that will continue to battle,” LaFleur said. “I thought we battled to the final play, so I was proud of the effort there. It’s just we’ve got to coach better, we’ve got to play better, we’ve got to execute better. It’s not good enough. We had some uncharacteristic mistakes, a lot of penalties that put us in some bad situations and took away and negated some big-time plays. But it is what it is. You’ve got to give Washington a lot of credit.”

