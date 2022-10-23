Live Updates: Packers at Commanders

The Green Bay Packers (3-3) are battling the Washington Commanders (2-4) on Sunday at FedEx Field in suburban Washington. Follow along all day for updates.

Have Some Fun

One of Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s primary message this week was for his team to have more fun. Back-to-back losses and some uncustomary struggles have taken some of the hip out of the team’s hop, to borrow an old Mike McCarthy phrase.

“You’ve got to be mindful that this is a great privilege, and these guys have worked their butts off to get to this point,” LaFleur said. “You can never lose the fact that you’re playing in the National Football League and, whether you’re flying high or you’re fighting through some adversity, it should be fun to go out there and play ball.

“I think naturally it happens, when you hit a little rough spot or whatever, naturally it isn’t quite as fun. Now, we’re six games into this thing and we’re 3-3 and that’s what our guys have to remember. There’s a lot of ball in front of us and you always have to look at one game at a time, one day at a time and just try to put everything into whatever day it is and just try to get a little bit better each and every day.”

Of course, nothing is more fun than winning. The Packers went 13-3 in 2019, 13-3 in 2020 and 13-4 in 2021. The Packers have to get back to both.

“I love this. This is a lot of fun for me,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “I missed being out there at practice today. I love practicing. I live for this. I wake up in the morning thinking about this. I go to bed at night dreaming about what plays I can make up to piss Matt off [laughs]. This has been my love since I was 5 years old and still love waking up every day knowing I’m coming into 1265 [Lombardi Ave].”

How to Watch: Packers vs. Commanders

TV: The game will air on Fox with Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

DirecTV: Channel 711.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sirius (Channel 98 and 389 on the app) and ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher and Kelly Stauffer).

History: The Packers lead 22-16-1. The Packers have won two straight, including 24-10 at Lambeau Field last year. The last time the teams met in Washington was 2018, with the Packers falling 31-17. The series dates to 1932, when the Packers improved to 8-0-1 by beating the Boston Braves at Braves Field 21-0. Arnie Herber threw three touchdown passes. This week’s game kicks off a three-game road trip. In 1932, that was Game 2 of a seven-game road trip to end the season.

Bettors Siding with Packers

The Packers are 4.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook with an over/under of 41.5. The Packers were 5.5-point favorites.

While the line has fallen bettors are all over the Packers. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, 71 percent of the bets and 73 percent of the money is on Green Bay. On the 41.5-point total, 88 percent of the money is on the over. At BetMGM, the Packers are the third-most-bet team in terms of money.

More Green Bay Packers News

Watch the Packers with SI Tickets

Green Bay’s putrid second-half defense

Saturday’s roster moves: What they mean

Packers at Commanders: Three reasons to worry

Beyond the rumor mill: Packers/receivers at trade deadline

It’s different on road for Alexander

Video preview of Packers-Commanders