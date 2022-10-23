Packers Lose to Commanders, Season in Deep Trouble

The Green Bay Packers are used to playing into January. Unless there is drastic improvement, they might not be playing meaningful games in December.

The Washington Commanders handed the Packers their third consecutive loss, 23-21, on Sunday at FedEx Field. As usual, Green Bay’s offense was terrible. As usual, Green Bay’s defense wilted in the second half.

What’s not usual? The Packers are 3-4. They were 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 in coach Matt LaFleur’s first three seasons. After not losing back-to-back games in the same regular season in LaFleur’s first three seasons, they’ve lost three consecutive games.

The trade deadline is Nov. 1. The Packers need help, especially at receiver. At the same time, does it even matter?

The Packers raced to a 14-3 lead and then ran into a pit of quicksand with a concrete wall in front of them. The Aaron Rodgers-led Packers offense didn’t cross 100 yards until the final play of the third quarter. At that point, that 11-point lead had become a 20-14 deficit.

On fourth-and-1 with the Packers close to scoring position early in the fourth quarter, receiver Sammy Watkins didn’t block anyone and Romeo Doubs dropped a receiver screen because of it.

Following the turnover-on-downs, a 26-yard completion to Curtis Samuel – Rasul Douglas missed a tackle and Eric Stokes was guilty of a stupid unnecessary-roughness penalty to tack on another 15 yards – set up the Commanders for a chip-shot field goal and nine-point lead with 6:40 remaining.

Needing an answer, the Packers grabbed every bit of help provided by the Commanders. Three defensive penalties – two on third down and another for pass interference – set up Rodgers’ 21-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones. Rodgers extended the play to the left and Jones beat Kamren Curl with an out-and-up and made a superb, leaping catch along the sideline in the end zone.

With 3:26 left and three timeouts, Green Bay had a chance. Could the defense make a play? Not until it was too late.

On third-and-9, Taylor Heinicke made the play Rodgers hasn’t made for most of the season. With Kenny Clark barreling straight at him, Heinicke threw a perfect pass to Terry McLaurin on the sideline. McLaurin came back for the ball and made the catch in front of Jaire Alexander for the first down just before the 2-minute warning.

Washington took a 17-14 lead coming out of halftime. Heinicke made his first impressive throw of the day, and it was a big one. In a star vs. star matchup, McLaurin hauled in a 37-yard touchdown strike vs. Alexander.

In the longest first half in the history of mankind, the Packers led 14-10. They drove to the opening touchdown, a 4-yard screen to Jones, and made it 14-3 on De’Vondre Campbell’s 63-yard pick-six.

That was about it, though. Rodgers was 9-of-15 passing for 47 yards. After a hot start, Jones had 10 touches for 23 yards. Green Bay was 0-for-4 on third down, fumbled a punt and was guilty of six penalties for 44 yards.

The teams combined for a woeful 87 net passing yards, the lowest amount in the league this season.

Game Ball

In the big one-on-one matchup vs. Jaire Alexander, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin caught five passes for 73 yards. One of those catches was a 37-yard touchdown and another was a big second-and-7 conversion in the final moments.

Questionable Call

According to NFL Penalties, there were 59 illegal-contract calls in 2020 but only 28 in 2021. Through six weeks, there have been 29 illegal-contact penalties. So, it’s been a point of emphasis this year. Nonetheless, the penalty on Eric Stokes vs. Antonio Gibson seemed a bit ticky-tack. The infraction eliminated Rashan Gary’s strip and Rasul Douglas’ recovery and 62-yard touchdown.

Turning Point

The Packers were in desperation mode. On fourth-and-1 from the Washington 37, coach Matt LaFleur kept the offense on the field. It was a simple play: Aaron Rodgers firing a pass into the flat to Romeo Doubs. However, Sammy Watkins didn’t block Kendall Fuller. Fuller converged quickly and made the play harder than it needed to be. Doubs dropped the pass and the Commanders drove for an insurance score.

The Key Stat

Green Bay drove 42 yards for a touchdown on its second possession to lead 7-0. On the third possession, Yosh Nijman was flagged for holding, resulting in first-and-20 and a punt. On the fourth possession, Aaron Jones was stuffed for minus-6 and Nijman was flagged for holding, making it second-and-forever and leading to another punt. On the fifth possession, Jones lost 5 on a screen to create a second-and-15. The Packers moved the chains but another holding penalty made it first-and-19 and yet another punt. It's hard for the Packers to move the ball under any circumstances. It's especially hard when it's first- or second-and-long.

Coming Next

The Packers will play at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. You want challenges? The Packers will be on the road. The Bills are 5-1. And Buffalo will be coming off its bye. That might be fine if Green Bay’s offense was ready for primetime, but it’s not.