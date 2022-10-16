Skip to main content
Watch: Packers vs. Jets Highlights

The Green Bay Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Watch this highlight package if you have a strong stomach.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were shocked 27-10 by the New York Jets on Sunday, brutal performances on offense and special teams sinking the team’s record to 3-3.

“That was very humbling when you’re in your own building and you get taken like that and lose by three scores,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We all got to be better, absolutely. Coach it better, got to execute better. We got to get back to work. But the reality is right now, we’re six games into this thing, we’re 3-3, there’s a lot of ball in front of us but we have to have that urgency to want to improve. We’ve got to clean up a ton of details. We’re going to have to take a good hard look at everything and really do some great evaluations from a coaching perspective in terms of what’s working, what’s not working and try to find a different avenue because today was not good enough.”

LaFleur was forced to dig for the smallest of silver linings. In the waning moments, the Jets ran eight offensive plays ranging from Green Bay’s 5-yard line to the 1 and couldn’t get into the end zone.

By that point, the team’s 15-game home winning streak – the third-longest in franchise history – had gone up in smoke.

It was yet another dismal day for Green Bay’s offense. Aaron Rodgers was knocked around like a pinata and the team converted a combined 5-of-20 plays on third or fourth down.

Green Bay’s defense held the Jets to 1-of-11 on third down and 99 net passing yards and broke up a season-high five passes, but New York broke open the game with back-to-back-to-back scoring drives of 74 yards for a touchdown, 66 yards for a touchdown and 58 yards for the clinching field goal. The special teams blocked punt – the offense did nothing with it – but allowed a blocked field goal and a blocked punt that was scooped up for the pivotal touchdown.

With that, enjoy these highlights.

Season on the brink?: Game story, game ball and more

Live updates from the Packers’ latest loss

