Packers Lose to Jets, Season in Deep Trouble

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have never been in this kind of trouble under coach Matt LaFleur. With a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, their auras of regular-season dominance have been stripped.

- Snapped: Their 15-game home winning streak, third-longest in franchise history.

- Broken: LaFleur’s incredible run without back-to-back losses in the same regular season.

- Over: Aaron Rodgers giving Green Bay the overwhelming superiority to win any game, whatever the circumstances.

As the final seconds melted away, some fans booed. Others yelled "J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets!"

“That was very humbling when you’re in your own building and you get taken like that,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to be better – got to coach it better, execute it better. We’ve got to get back to work.”

He added: “There’s a lot of ball in front of us but we’ve got to have that urgency to want to improve.”

Green Bay fell to 3-3, having been swept in back-to-back games by the New York City teams that each went 4-13 last year. The Packers lost only three games in 2019 and 2020, and they lost only three in 2021 until playing backups in the finale at Detroit.

The Packers will play at struggling Washington next week. Then comes the meat of the schedule, with games at Buffalo, home against Dallas and Tennessee, and at Philadelphia the following five games. For a team that’s always had one eye on the week at hand and another on the playoffs, this season is teetering on the brink of playing meaningless games before the calendar flips to December.

Then there’s the big picture. If this season is on the brink, the possibility that Rodgers will walk off into the sunset with just one Super Bowl ring, won a lifetime ago in 2010, has become a lot more real.

“We’re going to find out a lot about ourselves,” LaFleur said. “I believe in the guys in the locker room. I think we’re going to stick together through this.”

New York took a 10-3 lead on receiver Braxton Berrios’ 20-yard touchdown run on an end-around with 8:11 left in the third quarter. Moments later, Rodgers was sacked, Pat O’Donnell’s punt was blocked and the Jets were celebrating a touchdown to lead 17-3.

The Packers made it a game on a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard – but only briefly. Breece Hall’s 34-yard touchdown run made it 24-10. In desperation mode, the Packers had to go for it on fourth-and-14. Kwon Alexander broke up Rodgers’ pass and that was it, with 9 minutes and 12 seconds of meaningless football left to play.

The first quarter was a disgusting display of offensive football reminiscent of a couple Big Ten West bottom-feeders. After each team had three possessions, they had combined for 37 yards on 22 plays.

Rodgers almost threw a pick-six – his awful pass in the flat to Robert Tonyan was so bad that it hit the ground before Tonyan could deflect it to Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. AJ Dillon, Romeo Doubs and Juwann Winfree had drops. Winfree’s drop ruined the only promising drive and Mason Crosby’s 47-yard field goal was blocked.

The teams battled to a halftime draw, 3-3. The Jets were 0-for-7 on third down and quarterback Zach Wilson was 6-of-12 for 28 yards. Rodgers wasn’t much better but he went 5-of-5 for 46 yards on the final drive of the half to set up Crosby’s 29-yard field goal.

Game ball: In the buddy battle between coaches, New York’s Robert Saleh is leading an ascending team and Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur is guiding a team that has one foot in a hole and another foot on a banana peel. Saleh’s defense dominated the action and his offense found ways to get the ball into electric rookie running back Breece Hall.

Questionable call: After every loss, coach Matt LaFleur laments the limited opportunities for running back Aaron Jones. Jones had four touches for 6 yards in the first half. It’s not even the limited touches for Jones, though. It’s as if coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and offensive like coach Luke Butkus had never seen a stunting defense. Aaron Rodgers took a beating as one Jets defender after another got free runs into the backfield.

Turning point: Midway through the third quarter, the Packers’ offense was booed off the field after Aaron Rodgers got buried for a third-down sack. It went from bad to worse on the next play when defensive lineman Michael Clemons blocked Pat O’Donnell’s punt and safety Will Parks picked up the loose ball and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. Just like that, it was 17-3. Given Green Bay’s offensive dysfunction, the lead seemed like 41 instead of 14.

Key stat: The Jets recorded four sacks and nine hits on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, New York’s defensive front running roughshod through the blocking.

What’s next: The Packers are off to Washington next week to face the Commanders (2-4) next Sunday. Kickoff is at noon. Washington beat Chicago 12-7 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak and will have a few extra days to prepare. Safe to say this is a must-win game for the Packers.