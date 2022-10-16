Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 3-2 and coming off a disappointing loss in London against the Giants. The Jets are 3-2 and coming off a blowout win over the Dolphins for their second consecutive win. Follow along all day for updates.

On-the-Field Notes

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (Photo by Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports)

Kicking to the north end (left side on your TV), Mason Crosby was good from 52 yards but short from 54 and 55. To the south, he was right from 52 but good from 53. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein was good from 56 to the south with at least a few yards to spare.

For the fourth consecutive week, the No. 1 line has David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Elgton Jenkins at right tackle.

During the first snap of 11-on-11, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes were the cornerbacks in base defense. In nickel, Rasul Douglas was in the slot.

Aaron Rodgers is not wearing a wrap on his injured right thumb.

Receiver Sammy Watkins was running routes pregame. He was placed on injured reserve after a big game against Chicago in Week 2. This will be his fourth game on the sideline, meaning he could be activated from injured reserve for next week.

Packers-Jets Inactives

Rashan Gary is active for the Packers.

No London Hangover

The Packers could have taken their bye week to regroup from a body-clock-changing trip to London. Instead, they opted to play right away.

Two weeks ago, the Vikings beat the Saints in London. Both teams also chose to play the following Sunday, with both teams earning home victories.

“I don’t think we feel any effects from that,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “So, we’ll be ready to go. Certainly, it is a little bit different in terms of this will be our earliest kick, so our guys are going to have to be ready to go from the moment they wake up.”

Speaking of Early Kicks

The Packers will be playing their only noon home game of the season. While a 3:25 p.m. or primetime start allows fans to consume a little more of their favorite pregame beverages, noon home games have been than any ice-cold beer. LaFleur is 8-1 in noon home games. Their only loss came in an empty Lambeau Field against Minnesota in 2020.

“Get in, get out, get home. We all love the noon games,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Now, I was at church on the West Coast, so I watched the afternoon games and then Monday Night Football – there wasn’t really Sunday Night Football back then. You grew up dreaming about playing on Monday Night Football and then Sunday Night Football but, when you get in the league, you dream about playing at noon because the schedule’s just a little bit better on the body and then you get to get home and relax and watch the afternoon games the second half, watch the night game if you want, have a nice couple glasses of scotch, if you’re into that. It’s just a little bit better day.”

Last year, the Packers beat Washington 24-10 at noon and while wearing their 1950s-era throwbacks. They’ll be wearing those jerseys again on Sunday.

Pick Parade

During the Rodgers era, the Packers are second in the NFL in interceptions. They were sixth last year with 18. Last year, the Jets had seven interceptions – second-to-last in the NFL. This year, the Jets already have seven interceptions. The Packers have just one.

That New York secondary is going to test a Packers passing attack that has had a hard time stretching defenses. Led by veteran safety Lamarcus Joyner’s two, all five members of the Jets’ starting secondary have intercepted a pass. Rookie Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has six passes defensed. That’s one more than the entire Packers defense.

“They’ve got guys who can get their hands on the ball and secure it,” Rodgers said. “They have a lot of vision to the football. Vision-to-the-football defenses are always going to have opportunities for tipped balls and reading quarterbacks’ eyes. This defense (is) predicated on guys flying to the football and guys having vision to the football, so you’ve got to be good with your eye discipline, you’ve got to be able to look guys off, throw through windows, anticipate throws. When you’ve got that many guys with vision to the football, naturally, there’s going to be more opportunities for interceptions.”

How to Watch: Packers vs. Jets

TV: The game will air on Fox featuring its “A team” of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines). It’s one of six games in Fox’s noon window but will be shown to most of the nation.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

DirecTV: Channel 710.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sirius (Channel 113 and 231 on the app) and Compass Media Networks (Bill Rosinski and Steve Beuerlein).

Heavy Favorites

The Packers are 7.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. Green Bay’s Aaron Jones and New York’s Breece Hall have matching rushing over/unders of 61.5 yards. At quarterback, Aaron Rodgers’ over/under is 245.5 yards and Zach Wilson’s is 215.5.

At FanDuel, the line is also 7.5. Most of the bets are on the Jets (57 percent) but most of the money is on the Packers (54 percent).

Packers-Jets: Six Things You Didn’t Know 1. Pick Parades Unbelievably, the Jets have intercepted as many passes as the Packers have broken up. The Jets have intercepted seven passes, one off the NFL lead. The Packers have intercepted one pass, one off the Giants’ inept league low. It’s not just interceptions. The Packers have only broken up seven passes – seven less than any other team and two fewer than two individuals. Rasul Douglas has a team-high two; Eric Stokes (pictured) has zero. Here is the full breakdown of those incredibly bad numbers. 2. 2/0 for 12 In defeat, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Giants. That was the 100th game of his career with two-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The Packers are 86-14 in those games. 3. Crushing the AFC Including the Week 4 victory over New England, Aaron Rodgers is 18-1 in his last 19 home starts against the AFC. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes, averaged 280.4 yards, and threw 50 touchdowns vs. six interceptions in those games. Of course, that game against New England came with one black mark. 4. Rookie Receivers The Jets’ Garrett Wilson, the 10th pick of the draft, ranks second in this year’s draft class with 23 receptions for 282 yards. The Packers’ Romeo Doubs, the 132nd selection in this year’s draft, is tied for third with 22 receptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Doubs is first with 130 yards after the catch; Wilson is first with eight missed tackles. 5. Breaking the Law During last year’s Packers-Jets joint practices, New York’s big free-agent addition, defensive end Carl Lawson, suffered a torn Achilles. Lawson is back. He has 2.5 sacks and ranks second in the NFL with 14 quarterback hits. “I still think he’s got more to go, too,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s slowly stacking up good days and he’s getting faster. I’m really pumped for him. He’s gaining confidence. He’s getting stronger and stronger every week.” Early Home Cooking The Packers under coach Matt LaFleur are 8-1 in noon home games. Their lone loss was against Minnesota in 2020, a 28-22 verdict in an empty Lambeau Field. Four of the eight wins were by double-digits points, including 24-10 against Washington last season while wearing their throwback jerseys.

Packers vs. Jets: Noon Sunday at Lambeau Field

Tickets: Get your tickets here for Sunday’s game

Chicks dig the long ball

Packers vs. Jets: Three reasons to worry

Breaking down Saturday’s roster moves

One-on-one with David Bakhtiari

Packers-Jets final injury report: Rashan Gary questionable

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas excited about defensive changes

Packers concerned about Rashan Gary’s toe

Rich Bisaccia sticking with Amari Rodgers on returns

Joe Barry promises more aggressive play from secondary

Aaron Rodgers practices with injured thumb (with video)

The most horrific Packers defensive stat you’ll ever see

Video preview of Packers vs. Jets

Champagne problems: Mike LaFleur vs. Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur

Deep thoughts on the Packers’ troubled passing game

It’s time to start dictating the action, rather than other way around

How to watch, stream and bet Packers vs. Jets