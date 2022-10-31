Watch: The Best Plays from Aaron Jones’ Big Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-17 on Sunday night, but Aaron Jones did his part to keep them competitive against one of the best teams in the NFL.

Jones carried 20 times for 143 yards (7.2 average) and added four receptions for 14 yards. By our obviously unofficial live tracking, we charted Jones for forcing 14 missed tackles. His big night didn’t come against a Charmin-soft defense. Rather, Buffalo entered Week 8 ranked No. 1 in rushing yards allowed per game and per carry.

“The guys up front and the whole blocking unit did a great job,” Jones said. “I knew at some point we were going to have to run the ball, and I think we established that pretty early and leaned on it. I feel like we did a great job in the run game. We just got to keep going, keep digging.”

The previous two games, losses to the Giants and Commanders, Jones had 17 carries for 42 yards.

“Definitely did feel like we took a step this week,” Jones said. “I think we looked a lot better. Moving the ball a lot better, time of possession, first downs, yardage, all of that. From that standpoint, yes but there’s still some conversions we’ve got to pick up.”

One of those moments came on the second play of the fourth quarter. Trailing 27-10 and facing a fourth-and-1 from the Bills’ 26, the Packers needed a touchdown. Instead, defensive end Von Miller plowed right tackle Yosh Nijman right into Jones, resulting in a loss of 1 and key turnover on downs.

It was about the only time all night that Jones was stopped.

However, the loss put an end into two dominating trends. The Packers had been 8-0 when Jones gets at least 18 carries and were 16-1 when Jones reaches 90 rushing yards.

“We got all the talent in this locker room that we need,” Jones said. “We’ve just go to put it together now.”

Related Stories: Packers at Bills

Bills 27, Packers 17: Game story, game ball and more

Live updates: Scoring highlights, injury updates and more

Packers at Bills: This week’s three reasons to worry

Packers buying at the trade deadline?